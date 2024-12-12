Donald Trump Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

President-elect Donald Trump reacted Thursday morning to being named TIME’s 2024 Person of the Year and championed the potential for America’s economic growth in his second term.

Trump said that coming into office in January he is better prepared in understanding how to staff his administration and utilize his power. “'Now we have experience we didn't have,” he said.

“TIME Magazine, getting this honor for the second time, I think I like it better this time,” Trump said at the New York Stock Exchange before ringing the opening bell alongside TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and others. Since 1927, TIME has named a Person of the Year, a recognition for the individual who has made the most impact on the world and the headlines, for better or for worse. Trump was previously Person of the Year in 2016, when he first won the presidency.

Members of Trump’s family and incoming cabinet stood behind Trump as he spoke, including Vice-President-elect J.D. Vance, daughter Ivanka Trump, Department of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Environmental Protection Agency nominee Lee Zeldin, Treasury Department nominee Scott Bessent, Department of Housing and Urban Development nominee Scott Turner.

In his remarks, Trump spoke about incentivizing investment in United States manufacturing, including cutting taxes for those who make their products in the U.S. “We’re going to create the incentive theory again.” Trump said. “For those that are running the big companies, those great, big beautiful companies, nobody's going to be leaving us. You’re going to be coming back; you’re going to be bringing it back to the United States. We want you back here, car manufacturers, everybody.”