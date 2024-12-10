See Photos from the Raging Franklin Fire in Malibu

As of Tuesday afternoon, a California wildfire, labeled the Franklin Fire, has spread across more than 2,500 acres along California’s Pacific coastline, including Malibu, prompting evacuations and sending more than 800 firefighters to the scene.
The fire began around 11 p.m. Monday near South Malibu Canyon Road and as of Tuesday is zero percent contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The cause of the fire has not yet been announced. Officials have said the flames are so strong that they are altering local weather, “bending” 40-mph winds “towards and into the fire,” according to the National Weather Service. Power has been shut off Monday night to about 40,000 customers in the region, according to the Associated Press, in hopes of controlling any damage to electrical equipment, which could spark more fires. At Pepperdine University, located in Malibu, classes were cancelled Tuesday and a shelter-in place order issued Monday night was lifted Tuesday morning.
Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued east of the Malibu Canyon Road, and south of Piuma road, with 18,000 people and 8,100 homes and businesses under the orders, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference on Tuesday. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone also said on Tuesday that a “minimal number” of homes had been "destroyed” and that the department was hoping to get a level of containment by the afternoon.
“Fire officials and first responders are working relentlessly to protect lives and property. I urge all residents in affected areas to stay alert and follow evacuation orders,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement on Tuesday.
Images show firefighters battling intense flames, cars ablaze, and smoke billowing in the sky.
