Your Guide to Spotify Wrapped, 2024

The end of the year is near, and the 2024 edition of Spotify Wrapped is here.

The annual recap of what music you listened to most, which began in 2016 as a marketing tactic, has since become a pop-culture staple mimicked by rival streaming platforms like Apple Music and Amazon Music as well as other services like Duolingo and Reddit.

Spotify’s personalized insights are presented in fun, share-worthy graphics, and the package includes several unique features—from video messages from artists to “Your Music Evolution,” which analyzes how your tastes have transformed throughout the year, and even some new artificial intelligence twists.

With the launch on Wednesday of this year’s Wrapped, here’s what to know.

How can users access their Spotify Wrapped for 2024?

Subscribed Spotify users—even if they don’t have Premium—can access their personalized Wrapped experience in the mobile or desktop app (make sure to have the latest version downloaded). The Wrapped feed will be featured on the app home page and can be accessed directly through this link.

What’s new in the 2024 Wrapped?

In addition to presenting your annual lists of most-streamed artists and songs, 2024 Wrapped introduces the Your Music Evolution feature, which uses your listening data to reveal how your music choices have changed throughout the year. Users will receive descriptions of up to three musical “phases” characterized by specific genres and artists.

Users will also now get to see the artist they enjoyed most this year with the new Longest Listening Streak highlight, while Spotify is bringing back Top Listeners, which reveals what percentile you rank among listeners of your favorite artist.

AI will also play an expanded role in this year’s Wrapped: users will get a personalized podcast about their music listening this year, delivered by generative AI hosts and built with Google’s NotebookLM. Spotify says this feature will be available in English for eligible users for a limited time across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S.

Courtesy of Spotify

Spotify is also integrating Wrapped into its popular existing AI features, including AI DJ, which will tell users about their year in listening and even about their personal relationship with AI DJ, and AI Playlists, which will allow Premium users to create personalized playlists with their Wrapped data.

Data tracking begins in January and ends a few weeks prior to launch.

The 2024 chart-toppers

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift, TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year, was the most listened-to artist on the platform with more than 26.6 billion streams globally. She’s followed by The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. (Spotify counts one stream if a user listens for 30 seconds or more.)

Unsurprisingly, Swift also holds this year’s top spot on the most-streamed albums list, with her The Tortured Poets Department: the Anthology. Albums from female artists dominated Spotify’s list this year: Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft came in second, while Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet was third.

Carpenter’s “Espresso” was the most-streamed song of the year, with more than 1.6 billion streams. Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” and Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” took the next two spots, respectively.

Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience claims the title of the most-streamed podcast on Spotify for the fifth year in a row, and Spotify also unveiled its first top-streamed audiobook in Premium: fantasy-romance novel A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas.

How can I share—and judge—my listening habits?

Spotify encourages users to share their Wrapped results on social media, particularly Instagram and TikTok, both of which Spotify has rolled out custom integrations with in the last month.

Courtesy of Spotify

A number of third-party applications that you can connect your Spotify account to can also analyze your listening data. For example, How Bad Is Your Streaming Music? uses AI to judge your taste; Instafest will generate a music festival line-up for you based on your favorite artists; and Receiptify condenses your listening stats in the form of a receipt.