How to Travel With Less Stress This Thanksgiving

About 79.9 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 for the Thanksgiving holiday—a new record, according to projections from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

That number is up by 1.7 million compared to 2023 and by 2 million compared to 2019, according to AAA. The association estimates that 71.7 million people will travel by car over the holiday, while 5.84 million people will fly domestically. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) also predicts this year will mark the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in recent history.

“Don’t get frustrated because you are in the same boat as everybody else,” Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, says about traveling for Thanksgiving. “Everybody’s trying to get home for the holidays, so just be aware and try and be in your best spirits.”

Here are some tips if you’re traveling during this busy season.

Traveling by car

If you’re traveling less than 200 miles, it may be best to drive, experts say. Driving can offer travelers more flexibility for when they leave for and return from their trip. The busiest day to travel will be Wednesday, so Gross advises people to leave earlier to avoid traffic.

Before hitting the road, you should make sure that you’ve done any routine car maintenance, Gross says. Check your tires and top your fluids. If your battery is old, consider replacing it before the trip—you don’t want anything to happen while you’re on the road.

Gross recommends checking the weather before your drive so you can be prepared. Some regions in California and the Northeast could see winter storms this week, including snow, freezing rain, and icy road conditions.

Gross advises that drivers take breaks every couple of hours—stop for coffee or stretch your legs. “Don’t try and be the road warrior and be on the road for eight hours straight because that’s not great for safety purposes,” Gross says.

He adds that the gas stations closest to highway exits tend to be more expensive; if you drive a mile or two down the road from the exit, you could save a bit of money on gas.

Traveling by plane

If you’re flying over the long weekend, Gross recommends getting to the airport early. You should expect lines at the airport. Some travelers may have booked airport parking ahead, so there may not be available spots at the airport parking lot—Gross says some people may have to park in a lot further away and take a shuttle to the airport.

Consider packing light—if you don’t need to check a bag, don’t, Gross says. Make sure that your carry-on baggage fits within the requirements.

Gross advises people to maintain good spirits and be kind to airport and airline staff. “They’re there to help you, so bear that in mind,” Gross says.

“Don’t put yourself in a hole by getting to the airport and then having to rush—by getting to the airport kind of close to your flight and then having to rush, because that adds so much more stress,” Gross says. “Plan accordingly.”