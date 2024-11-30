As the first Black woman in Congress and the first Black woman to run for the Democratic Party's Presidential nomination, Shirley Chisholm clearly had no shortage of vision. Even so, the glass-ceiling-shattering politician—who was born on Nov. 30, 1924—might not have imagined what would come 100 years after her birth. Her centennial year has seen the first woman of color at the top of a major party ticket, and Chisholm, who died in 2005, has been the subject of a Netflix series and multiple biographies. The New York City Council has declared Nov. 30 as Shirley Chisholm Day, to be celebrated every year. Even so, her impact has not always been recognized to the same extent as that of other Black leaders.

This short documentary by RetroReport examines Chisholm's legacy—and how she has served as an inspiration to many, even as the reality of a woman being elected President remains unrealized in the United States.