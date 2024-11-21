World’s Best Brands – Brazil

Methodology: How TIME and Statista Determined the World’s Best Brands of 2024

In 2024, TIME and Statista launched the inaugural list of the World's Best Brands, based on consumer surveys conducted in countries around the world, beginning with the U.S., India, and Brazil. In Brazil, 13,500 consumers were surveyed about brand awareness, social buzz, likability, usage, and loyalty. The top 5 brands in 66 different categories were named to the list, including those from companies that are based both in Brazil and abroad.