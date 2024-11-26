TIME’s Top 100 Photos of 2024

Every year the TIME photo department sits down to curate the strongest images that crossed our path over the previous 12 months. And every year, sitting with the images, we find ourselves mulling the ways this collection feels heavier than the last, how the year produced images unlike what we’ve seen before.

But this year something else, a tautness, runs through the collection – the tension of conflict, the anxiety over outcome, anticipation of excitement or in possibility. Somehow, these photographers are able to capture that coiled feeling and hold it within the four walls of a frame. Be it by impeccable timing or intentional framing, they have created a time capsule that feels as if it’s about to be opened.

You can feel it in the perfectly captured moment of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina suspended triumphantly in the air after earning the highest single-wave score in Olympic history, a passing moment on television frozen in time by photographer Jerome Brouillet. You can sense it in the image by photographer Al Drago of Journalist Evan Gershkovich on the tarmac as he approaches friends, colleagues–and the precipice of a year-long fight to bring him home. It’s in the frame captured by photographer Anna Moneymaker, of President Trump seconds after an assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., the suspense of the moment before he rose, throwing his fist in the air.

What follows is our attempt to string together that tension and bring it to the eyes of our readers. We hope it captures not only the events that defined the world over the last months, but also why, on the cusp of an uncertain new year, that world feels the way it does.

- Kim Bubello, Senior Photo Editor

Warning: Some of the following images are graphic in nature and might be disturbing to some viewers.

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis of Sweden in action as he vaults a new world record of 6.25 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, on Aug. 5. Aleksandra Szmigiel—Reuters

Medical workers treat a victim after a Russian missile attack heavily damaged residential buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 23. Sofiia Gatilova—Reuters

A search-and-rescue team prepares to enter a building following a magnitude-7.4 earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan, on April 3. The quake killed 17 and injured more than 900 others. Lam Yik Fei—The New York Times/Redux

Migrants from China warm themselves in Campo, Calif., after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in a rainstorm, on March 6. The number of Chinese asylum seekers arriving via the southern border has surged since the pandemic. John Moore—Getty Images

Israeli munitions hit southern Lebanon on Sept. 30, as Israeli ground troops crossed the border to attack positions of the Hezbollah militia. Almost a year after the Hamas attack of Oct. 7 ignited a devastating war in the Gaza Strip—during which Israel and Hezbollah have also traded fire nearly daily—Israel turned its focus to the Iranian proxy force, sparking fears of a widening war. Leo Correa–AP

Palestinians emerge from the rubble and dust after an Israeli attack hit the Abu Aisha family’s house in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on June 14. Ali Jadallah—Anadolu/Getty Images

Journalist Evan Gershkovich approaches colleagues covering his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Aug. 1. After being wrongfully detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service in March 2023, he was released in a prisoner exchange that involved seven nations and two dozen detainees. Al Drago—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Supporters cheer for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., on Jan 20. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

Kindergartners at Myers Elementary School in Grand Blanc, Mich., use paper-plate glasses to safely watch the solar eclipse, on April 8. The total solar eclipse, which began its path across the U.S. in Texas and exited 2,000 miles later in Maine, was the last that will be visible in the contiguous United States until 2044. Jake May

People take pictures as a 2-month-old female pygmy hippo named Moo Deng eats with her mother Jona at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, on Sept. 16. Born on July 10 and revealed to the public later that month, the baby hippo (and her iconic facial expressions) quickly became a viral internet sensation. Athit Perawongmetha—Reuters

Humanitarian aid is dropped from a Jordanian Air Force plane flying over northern Gaza, on April 23. Moises Saman—Magnum Photos

People pick up oranges as mutual aid groups distribute food and clothes under cold weather near the Migrant Assistance Center at St. Brigid Elementary School in New York City, on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki—AP

Novak Djokovic slides at the net for a forehand against Francisco Cerundolo in the Men's Singles fourth round match during Day Nine of the 2024 French Open in Paris, on June 3. Clive Mason—Getty Images

A protestor meditates early Monday morning inside the pro-Palestinian encampment on Columbia University campus in New York City, on April 29. Andres Kudacki for TIME

Tuqa Ossama Ibrahim, 12, a Palestinian child from northern Gaza, who lost her legs to an Israeli airstrike, sits in a wheelchair while other Palestinian children play during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, on March 19. Amr Alfiky—Reuters

With the Sphere visible through a window, friends on a bachelorette weekend ride the Monorail in Las Vegas, on Feb. 4. Sinna Nasseri—The New York Times/Redux

Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally after an assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., on July 13. Evan Vucci—AP

People look through a window as former South African president Jacob Zuma, casts his ballot in Nkandla, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa during general elections, on May 29. Emilio Morenatti—AP

Athletes compete in the men's individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 31. Robbie Lawrence for TIME

Linda Jackson washes her hair at her home in the Navajo Nation, on July 11. Elliot Ross for TIME

An Israeli family gathers during their son’s bar mitzvah in an underground bomb shelter near Nahariya, Israel on July 4, after Hezbollah fired more than 200 rockets into Israel in response to the killing of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon. Amit Elkayam

People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 14. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds—AFP/Getty Images

Yulia Navalnaya, center, widow of Alexey Navalny, stands in a queue with other voters at a polling station near the Russian embassy in Berlin, on March 17. Ebrahim Noroozi—AP

Relatives and friends mourn by the grave of Israeli soldier Eitan Itzhak Oster, who was killed in fighting in the northern border area with Lebanon, during his funeral at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on Oct. 2. Ahmad Gharabli—AFP/Getty Images

Istanbul erupted in jubilation after opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu's historic victory in the March 31 municipal election. Turkey’s main opposition party CHP (Republican Peoples Party) won the polls across Turkey, handing a major defeat to Erdogan's AKP after 22 years in power. Emin Ozmen—Magnum Photos

Asinate Lewabeka, a woman who makes an income washing and sorting cans, plastic bottles and other materials for recycling, burns trash near her home in Vunato settlement, Lautoka, on Viti Levu, Fiji, on May 9. Adam Ferguson for TIME

Chinese military personnel search for missing victims following a landslide in Liangshui village at Zhaotong, China, on Jan. 22. Dozens of people were buried and eight confirmed killed when a landslide struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China. AFP/Getty Images

An emergency worker helping in the evacuation of Vovchansk sits behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in May. Vovchansk was heavily shelled by Russian artillery whose forces crossed into Ukraine in what is reported to be an attempt to create a new front as part of their summer offensive. Simon Townsley—Panos Pictures

Brazil’s Gabriel Medina appears to levitate during the men’s surfing competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, held in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, on July 29. He earned the highest single-wave score in Olympic history and went on to win the bronze medal. Jerome Brouillet—AFP/Getty Images

A protestor is detained by police during a pro-Palestine march to the Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn, NY, on May 11. Olga Federova—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sonya Kryvolapchuk, 5, lies semi-conscious next to her mother, Natalia, 27, as she administers paracetamol with a syringe through a port as cancer has metastasized throughout her body from Retinoblastoma cancer at the Misto Dobra Palliative care center in Chernivitsi, Ukraine, July 28. Sonya was diagnosed with a brain tumor three years ago, and was scheduled to chemotherapy at the Ohmahdyt Hospital in Kyiv on Feb. 27, 2022, three days after the start of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine. When Russia began its full-scale invasion, Sonya's family was told the hospital was redirecting its resources to treat wounded soldiers, and Sonya's chemo would be delayed indefinitely. Natalia and Sonya were diverted instead to Poland, where Sonya received many tests, but no treatment. By the time her mother decided to return to Ukraine for another attempt at treatment, her cancer had spread throughout her body. Sonya passed away in August 2024. Lynsey Addario for The New York Times

A detained protester being interviewed by the media from a prison van during a march on July 19 in Kolkata, India. Students and human rights organizations turned out in solidarity with the Bangladesh movement protesting 30 percent of government jobs being set aside for families of veterans of that country's 1971 independence war. Avijit Ghosh—SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is shown covered by U.S. Secret Service agents after an assassination attempt during a rally for the Republican presidential candidate in Butler, Pa., on July 13. Anna Moneymaker—Getty Images

The aftermath of a container ship’s collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md., on March 26. The Singapore-flagged vessel hit a column supporting the bridge, causing part of the span to collapse and killing six construction workers who were on it. State officials estimated repair costs at up to $1.9 billion. Carolyn Van Houten—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Sulan, a migrant woman from Venezuela, is comforted by her daughter as she cries while recounting her journey to reach El Paso, Texas, on April 2. Christian Monterrosa—AFP/Getty Images

Israeli female soldiers pose for a photo on a position on the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, on Feb. 19. Tsafrir Abayov—AP

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift during NFL Super Bowl 58 LVIII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas, on Feb. 11. Charles Baus—CSM/Shutterstock

Smoke hides 'ninots' or giant figures depicting doves of peace fighting over an olive branch by artist Escif, and the buildings of Plaza del Ayuntamiento during the 'Mascleta', an explosive barrage of firecrackers and fireworks during the traditional annual Fallas Festival, in Valencia, Spain, on March 15. Eva Manez—Reuters

A member of Hezbollah, injured in the hands and face by the explosion of his pager, on Sept. 20 in Beirut. On Sept. 17 and 18, thousands of handheld pagers and hundreds of walkie-talkies intended for use by Hezbollah exploded simultaneously in two separate events across Lebanon and Syria. The saborate attack, widely attributed to Israel, killed at least 42 people, including at least 12 civilians, and wounded more than 3,000. William Daniels

A crowd cheers members of the Sudanese military during a demonstration in Omdurman, outside Khartoum, on April 24. A feud between two generals fighting for power has dragged Sudan into civil war and turned Khartoum and its surroundings into a site of the world's worst humanitarian catastrophe. Ivor Prickett—The New York Times/Redux

Men carry the coffin of Mohammad Mahdi Ammar, son of Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament, Ali Ammar, in Beirut on Sept. 18 He was killed by the detonation of sabotaged pagers across Lebanon. Mohamed Azakir—Reuters

Mourners at the collective funeral for 19 victims of a landslide caused by floods in Jablanica, Bosnia, on Oct. 15. Armin Durgut—AP

A local resident helps free a car that became stranded in a stretch of flooding road as Tropical Storm Helene strikes, on the outskirts of Boone, N.C., on Sept. 27. Jonathan Drake—Reuters

Yankees fans interfere with Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers after he catches a fly ball in foul territory during Game Four of the 2024 World Series in New York City on Oct. 29. The play resulted in an out; the Dodgers won the series in five games. Al Bello—Getty Images

Fans record videos on their phones as Chappell Roan performs at the Governors Ball music festival in Queens, N.Y., June 9. Cheney Orr—Reuters

Noah Lyles of the U.S., in Lane 3, defeats Kishane Thompson of Jamaica and Fred Kerley of the U.S. to win the men's 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on Aug. 4. James Lang—USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Women near a building damaged during Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, on July 8. Valentyn Ogirenko—Reuters

People rally at Place de la République in central Paris on July 3, a few days before the second round of French parliamentary elections. The demonstration was initiated by independent media, unions and other civil society organizations in reaction to the Rassemblement National ("National Rally") leading the first round of balloting, with around 34% of the vote. William Daniels

An activist cries during a debate among lawmakers on a controversial bill seeking to lift a 2015 ban on female genital mutilation, at the National Assembly in Banjul, Gambia, on March 18. The National Assembly voted to advance the bill, but in July, Gambia’s parliament rejected the measure, maintaining the protections. Carmen Yasmine Abd Ali

Secretary of State Antony Blinken after landing in Istanbul, Turkey, on Jan. 5. Evelyn Hockstein—Pool/Reuters

An immigrant faces coils of razor wire after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on March 17. John Moore—Getty Images

Firefighters and volunteers attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at a commercial depot used for oil barrels and flammable drums, near Muthurwa settlement in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 30. Thomas Mukoya—Reuters

Volunteers, including medics, help emergency and rescue personnel clear the rubble of a destroyed building at Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital following a Russian missile attack in the Kyiv, on July 8. Roman Pilipey—AFP/Getty Images

Injured Russian soldiers at a hospital underground in Bakhmut, on Jan. 22. Nanna Heitmann—Magnum Photos

Ukrainian soldiers comfort Iryna Sharhorodska and her daughter Sonia, following the funeral for her husband Sergeant Oleksandr Sharhorodskyi, in Trebukhiv, Ukraine, on May 21. Nicole Tung—The New York Times/Redux

Melting ice in West Antarctica, Feb. 10th. In 2024, the El Niño phenomenon intensified warmer ocean currents near West Antarctica, accelerating ice melt under the floating ice shelves. This warming is associated with a weakening of easterly winds that normally help keep warmer waters away from the Antarctic shelf. With weaker winds, more Circumpolar Deep Water—naturally warmer, deeper ocean water—reached the ice shelves, where it melted ice from below, increasing sea-level rise risks globally​. Jasper Doest

Gil Howard, a retired professor who happened upon a second career as a driving instructor, helps Khalida Noori to stay centered in a highway lane, in Modesto, Calif., Feb. 21. Local lore says that 82-year-old "Mr. Gil" has probably taught more Afghan women drivers in a California town than there are in all Afghanistan. Rachel Bujalski—The New York Times/Redux

A drone view shows sand dunes and palm trees on Oct. 24 partially covered by floodwaters, after rare rainfall hit the area last September, in Merzouga, Morocco. Stelios Misinas—Reuters

European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, (obscured) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gather to watch a parachute drop at San Domenico Golf Club during day one of the 50th G7 summit in Fasano, Italy, on June 13. Antonio Masiello—Getty Images

A woman looks out from her balcony at vehicles trapped in the street by flooding in Valencia, Spain, on Oct. 30. Alberto Saiz—AP

Vacationers play paddle ball as nearby forest fires burn in Viña del Mar, Chile, Feb. 2. Martin Thomas—Aton Chile/AP

A man, who was guiding a group of migrants from Guatemala across the Rio Grande, known in Mexico as the Rio Bravo, is rescued after almost drowning in Piedras Negras, Mexico, on Feb. 24. Andrew Lichtenstein—Corbis/Getty Images

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 4. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds—AFP/Getty Images

Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil, silver medalist Simone Biles of Team United States and, at the time, bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of Team United States celebrate on the podium at the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Medal Ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on Aug. 5. Elsa—Getty Images

An aircraft sits on the flooded tarmac of Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on May 20. Anselmo Cunha—AFP/Getty Images

A Texas National Guard soldier watches over immigrants who had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on March 13. John Moore—Getty Images

Protesters, with names of killed Palestinians painted on the palms of their hands, silently march in Warsaw, Poland, on Sept. 1. Rafal Milach—Magnum Photos

Snow surrounds the second story of a home in the Camp Sacramento community of Eldorado National Forest, Calif., on March 4. Noah Berger

Amara Ajagu watches as Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, speaks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, on Aug. 22. Todd Heisler—The New York Times/Redux

A woman uses her smartphone during a ceremony paying tribute to the victims of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attacks in Israel, on its first anniversary, organized by Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF) in Paris, on Oct. 7. Dimitar Dilkoff—AFP/Getty Images

Anti-government protestors display Bangladesh's national flag as they storm Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's palace in Dhaka, on Aug. 5. KM Asad—AFP/Getty Images

Long-tailed macaques inside a cage near Phra Prang Sam Yot temple, which was set up by Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation personnel in order to capture monkeys, in Lopburi, Thailand, June 5. In May, local authorities stepped up the push against unruly monkeys, including boosting sterilization efforts that began during the pandemic. Chalinee Thirasupa—Reuters

Workers put down large plastic tarps to cover the side of a hill in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, Feb. 18, in preparation for heavy rains and potential flooding. Mark Abramson—The New York Times/Redux

Police grab a protester as they break up an encampment on the University of Texas campus, on April 29. Lorianne Willett

Volunteers work on Friday Nov. 1, to remove mud from the center of Paiporta, considered the ground zero of the devastating floods in the province of Valencia, Spain. Thousands of volunteers came from all over to help residents clean homes, businesses and streets, and complet other essential tasks in the days following the catastrophe on October 29. Santi Palacios for El País

Community members blow bubbles at a vigil in Southport, England, on Aug. 5 to mourn Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, who were killed in a knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Dan Kitwood—Getty Images

President Joe Biden speaks after signing a proclamation designating Nov. 17 as International Conservation Day during a tour of the Museu da Amazonia as he visits the Amazon Rainforest in Manaus, Brazil, before heading to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit. Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images

Members of the Secret Service, above, and members of President Joe Biden's campaign staff are seen outside the El Portal restaurant during a campaign event in Phoenix, March 19. Tom Brenner—The New York Times/Redux

Cheerleaders practicing at Valley Elite All Stars on Oct. 3 in Allentown, PA. Dina Litovsky for The New York Times

A participant in a controlled burning exercise during the Women's TREX - Traditional Fire Training Exchange held in Paredes de Coura, Portugal, on Feb. 5. Patririca de Melo Moreira—AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk joins former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pa. on Oct. 5. Jim Watson—AFP/Getty Images

A road damaged by Hurricane Helene near Asheville, N.C., on Oct. 2. Al Drago—The New York Times/Redux

New York City Police arrests a pro-Palestinian protestor during a demonstration calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, on Monday, Feb. 12, in New York. Several protesters were arrested as the NYC government implemented measures to restrict pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Andres Kudacki

Former President Donald Trump is flanked by his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as party members and supporters on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI, July 15. Joseph Rushmore Anthony Kunz, of Buffalo, NY, closes his eyes in prayer before participating in a National Men’s March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood in Boston, Mass. on Nov. 16, 2024. The march was founded by Catholic radio host Jim Havens and previously came to Mass., where Gov. Maura Healey has said she would not enforce a national abortion ban. Sophie Park for the New York Times

A child looks through a broken window in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Feb. 21. An estimated 1.5 million Palestinians displaced by the war took refuge in Rafah, as Israeli forces moved through the Strip in the war against Hamas. Fatima Shbair—AP

Farmers block a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, Spain, Feb. 6. Tractor protests across the country blocked highways to demand of changes in European Union policies. Emilio Morenatti—AP

Ballerinas gather before setting the Guinness World Record for most ballerina dancers en pointe simultaneously at the Plaza Hotel in New York, on April 17. The record was achieved by Youth America Grand Prix (USA) as 353 dancers held en pointe for one minute. Bess Adler —Gothamist

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, the Democratic presidential nominee, appears with Maya Rudolph on "Saturday Night Live," in New York, on Nov. 2. Haiyun Jiang—The New York Times/Redux

A resident wades through a flooded street caused by heavy rains from typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Isabela province, northern Philippines, on Nov. 12. Noel Celis—AP

An animal flees as the Park Fire tears through the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on July 25. Noah Berger—AP

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump poses with employees during a visit to McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., Oct. 20. Doug Mills—The New York Times/AP/Pool

Families of the hostages held in Gaza and supporters approach Jerusalem on the final day of a four-day march from areas attacked on October 7 in southern Israel to Jerusalem, on March 2. Amid fraught negotiations between Israel and Hamas over conditions for a ceasefire, the families of the hostages held the march to keep attention focused on the plight of their loved ones still in captivity and to further pressure the Israeli government to secure a deal that would release them. Tamir Kalifa

Layan Harouda, 15, floats in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Qatar, on May 21. She fled Gaza with her family in November and wonders if they will ever be able to return home. She protected her younger siblings when airstrikes pounded her hometown of Gaza City late last year. She says the scenes of the wars she has lived through haunt her daily. ‘I was robbed of my youth, we have lived through things no one ever should,” she said. Tanya Habjouqa

Sudanese women and children register with Chadian authorities upon arrival as refugees in Adre, Chad, a border town in the Ouaddaï province on June 10. Nicolò Filippo Rosso

In August, a large fire front advances over the Pantanal, the largest tropical wetland on the planet. The South American region, located largely in southwestern Brazil, has been facing a historic drought due to human actions and climate change. Lalo de Almeida—Panos Pictures

Floodwaters and a destroyed building block a road in Swannanoa, N.C., in the wake of Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27. The storm brought as much as 30 in. of rain to areas already saturated by an earlier front. Mike Belleme—The New York Times/Redux

A view of downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, from a Kenyan security force patrol vehicle, on Sept. 25. Despite the deployment of a Kenyan-led international police force, many parts of Port-au-Prince remain deserted because of the fear of gangs. Adriana Zehbrauskas—The New York Times