When Life Feels Chaotic, Less Is More

In these divisive political times, it’s easy to get swept up in the chaos—scrolling through negative social media posts, clashing with bickering relatives, and keeping up with nonstop news alerts. When the feeling of pandemonium takes over, our instinct is often to try to regain control through sweeping personal change.

We’ll jump in with grand plans to overhaul our routines, transform our homes, or tackle every to-do we’ve neglected. But inevitably, when the enthusiasm fades, anxiety spirals further, or real life gets in the way, our plans fall apart.

This cycle of starting big and stalling out leaves people feeling more discouraged than before. Goodbye, hope; hello, shame spiral.

When we’re overwhelmed, our mental bandwidth is limited, and ambitious plans become just one more thing to manage. That’s where the magic of micro wins comes in. Small, manageable actions that can be completed in minutes. These quick wins might not look impressive or overtly ambitious, but they provide a sense of accomplishment, momentum (even pride?), and gradually shift our environment and mindset, especially during times of mass madness.

Here are 5 micro wins designed to be immediately actionable, satisfying, and mood-boosting:

Knock out a loathsome errand

Every to-do list has at least one dreaded item. It could be a phone call you’ve been avoiding, a chore that’s been put off, or an errand that’s just plain annoying. Block off 15 minutes, dive in, and do it. Taking care of that one thing you’ve been avoiding creates a powerful sense of mastery and momentum.

Even better? Do it first thing in the morning, and you’ll be shocked how much freer you feel the rest of the day.

Declutter your home screens

Do not underestimate the toll that digital disorganization can have on your life. Clutter bombards our minds with excessive stimuli, causing our senses to work overtime on what is not necessary or important.

The clutter on our devices can weigh us down just as much as the paper piles on our desks. Take a few minutes to clean up your home screen on your phone, tablet, and computer. Start by removing apps you don’t use or cause you stress, organizing your files into folders, and updating your wallpaper to something you love to look at. Whether it’s an adorable pet photo, a quote that keeps you going, or a painting that you love, you’ll open that device less begrudgingly if you know there is delight drawing you in.

Clean out your daily-use bag

Has your daily-use bag become a catch-all for crumpled receipts, gum wrappers, and stray household items? We’ve all been there.

Take five minutes to dump it out, give it a good edit, and return only what you need. While you’re at it, organize your wallet. Get rid of anything you don’t need. (I’m looking at you Blockbuster membership card from 2013!) Though we are wired to believe more is better, the opposite is actually true. The power of subtraction will make you feel lighter and more purposeful.

Send a short check-in message to a friend or colleague

Sometimes we lose touch with people simply because we don’t know how to re-engage. Take two minutes to send a quick message that says, “Hey! This really reminded me of you." And explain why.

Text or leave a voice message, depending on your preference. This is more personal than, “Hope all is well” and less taxing than the inevitable text volleys of finding a time to speak. (Anyone else feel like you could have just had the conversation by then?!) In this outreach, you’re not asking for anything back. You’re merely taking a moment out of your busy day to bring happiness to a loved one. These micro connections are a simple way to invest and reprioritize relationships you care about.

Dedicate a “power hour” to yourself

Set aside one hour—perhaps every day or every week—for an all-out blitz on any nagging home or life tasks—paying bills, organizing a drawer, or getting through a backlog of emails. Use this hour to complete as much as you can, one task at a time. The “power hour” can become a weekly reset ritual, giving you a boost of motivation and productivity that lasts. I love the “power hour” framing, because it turns daily chores into a game! When we’re all overwhelmed, over-scheduled, and over-exhausted, we need to remind ourselves that play propels us forward.

Life will always have its storms, both large and small. By focusing on these micro wins, you give yourself a series of anchors—a chance to feel steady, productive, and in control, even if just for a few minutes at a time. These small actions remind us that we don’t have to wait for everything to settle down to make progress; we can still create order and calm, one manageable win at a time.

Micro wins are your proof that you’re capable, that change is always possible, and that no matter how big the challenges, you’re never without the power to act.

So, the next time life feels too intense, don’t overlook the small steps—embrace them. Every tiny win makes a difference, and over time, they add up to a life with more calm, clarity, and resilience.