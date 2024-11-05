See a Map of the 2024 Senate Race Results

Though eyes are laser-focused on the 2024 presidential election, which could elect the first female President of the U.S., thirty-four Senate seats are also set to be contested this Election Day.

Control over the chambers of Congress could help or hinder the President-elect from setting forth their agenda for the country.

Democrats currently control the Senate by a slim majority, thanks to the four independent senators that caucus with the blue party. Of the 100 seats, 47 are held by Democrats, and 49 by Republicans.

But there are a series of highly-watched Senate races in states like Texas, as House Rep. Colin Allred fights to unseat Senator Ted Cruz, and in Montana, where three-time incumbent Sen. Jon Tester is up against former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press will “call” states based on their Decision Team’s rigorous counting of the votes. Some results might not arrive on Nov. 5.

See the map below for the Senate election results.

You can follow TIME’s election coverage here.