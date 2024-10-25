All the Celebrities Hitting the Trail for Harris and Trump

With just over a week until Election Day on Nov. 5, celebrities are continuing to hit the campaign trail in swing states. They have a powerful role to play in encouraging people to vote, experts say. “Celebrities are helpful for mobilization, particularly with respect to voter registration,” says Andra Gillespie, a political science professor at Emory University. “So Taylor Swift, for instance, endorsing Harris, and you see this uptick in people going to a voter registration website."

Here’s the celebrities that have joined the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump:

Celebrities supporting Harris:

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts speaks onstage during the Cherokee County Reproductive Freedom Rally in Canton, Ga. on Oct. 9. Paras Griffin—Getty Images

Roberts, who expressed her support for Harris in September, gave a speech at Harris’ campaign rally in Canton, Georgia on Oct 9, where she encouraged voters in Canton to have conversations with loved ones about politics and the election. The Academy Award-winning actor also expressed her support for reproductive rights.

“I believe in Georgia. I wouldn’t have come home if I didn’t believe that we can accomplish really beautiful goals that will extend beyond our state’s borders,” Roberts said. “I just hope that all the women here tonight talk to all the men that aren’t here tonight. And all you brave men who are here tonight, talk to all the other men who aren’t here tonight.”

Lizzo

Lizzo attends a get out the vote campaign rally in Detroit, Mich., on Oct. 19. Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images

The Detroit-born pop star joined Harris for an event in the city on Oct. 19 as early voting began in the state. “If you ask me if America is ready for its first woman President, all I have to say is it’s about damn time,” Lizzo said, referencing the title of one of her biggest hits.

Usher

Usher takes the stage at a rally it Atlanta on Oct. 19. Elijah Nouvelage—Getty Images

Usher spoke at a campaign event in Atlanta on Oct. 19, where he encouraged voters to choose “a new generation of leadership.” “I'm supporting Vice President Harris because she fights for everyone's rights. for freedom. And it doesn't matter where you're from,” he said. “She has a vision for our country that includes everyone, a vision that supports small businesses, invests in our health and our communities and gives everyone a chance to get ahead.”

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen performs during Harris's campaign rally in Clarkston, Ga on Oct. 24. Demetrius Freeman—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Springsteen, who endorsed Harris for president this month, performed at a rally in Clarkston, Ga. on Oct. 24th. “I want a president who reveres the Constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy, who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power, who will fight for a woman’s right to choose and who wants to create a middle-class economy that will serve all our citizens,” Springsteen said. “There is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles dear — Kamala Harris.”

Eminem

Eminem introduces former president Barack Obama during a rally to supporters Harris in Detroit, Mich., on Oct. 22. Dominic Gwinn—Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

The rapper spoke briefly at a rally for Harris on Oct. 22, in Detroit in the days before early voting began in the state. “As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever,” he said. “And I think it’s important to use your voice. So I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote.”

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson during a campaign even in Clarkston, Ga. on Oct. 24. Christian Monterrosa—AFP/Getty Images

Jackson spoke at a rally in Clarkston, Ga. on Oct. 24, throwing his support behind the Vice President. “She's running on a proven track record of fighting for the people, standing up to bullies, protecting the most vulnerable and taking on the toughest fights,” he said.

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry during a campaign event in Clarkston, Ga., on Oct. 24. Elijah Nouvelage—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Perry gave an impassioned speech in Clarkston, Ga., on Oct. 24 where he criticized Trump and shared his support for Harris. “I’ve watched him, from the Central Park Five to Project 2025,” Perry said. “and what I realized is that in this Donald Trump America, there is no dream that looks like me.”

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder performs at a campaign event for Harris at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, Ga. on Oct. 20. Megan Varner—Getty Images

Wonder performed at a “Souls to the Polls” event in Jonesboro, Ga. on Oct. 20. Wonder also performed at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Magic Johnson

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson during a campaign event in Flint, Mich., on Oct. 4. Sarah Rice—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Magic joined Vice President Kamala Harris at her campaign stop in Flint, Mi. on Oct. 4, where he shared a message intended for Black male voters. “Our Black men, we’ve got to get them out to vote," he said. “Kamala’s opponent promised a lot of things last time to the Black community that he did not deliver on. And we got to make sure we help Black men understand that.”

Jennifer Garner

Garner endorsed Harris during an event in Lancaster, Pa on Oct. 11. She spoke of the potential impacts of Harris’s proposals—including the proposed $6,000 Child Tax Credit. “She sees us as real people,” Garner said.

Oprah Winfrey

Harris joins Oprah Winfrey at a 'Unite for America' live streaming rally in Farmington Hills, Mich., on Sept. 19. Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images

Winfrey moderated a “Unite for America” event in suburban Michigan on Sept. 19, where she called“for all decent people, for all caring people” to support Harris in the election.

Quavo

Quavo speaks onstage at a campaign rally in Atlanta on July 30. Julia Beverly—Getty Images

The Atlanta-born rapper spoke at a rally in the city on July 30, where he stressed the importance of endorsing a candidate committed to reducing gun violence. “If you’ve never voted before, make sure you get out and vote right now because it’s the real one,” he said.

Megan thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion performs during a Harris campaign event in Atlanta, on July 30. Demetrius Freeman—The Washington Post/Getty Images

The rapper kicked off one of Harris’s first campaign events in Atlanta with a performance on July 30.

Beyoncé

The singer is set to perform at a rally in Houston, Tx. on Friday, Oct. 25. From the start of her presidential campaign in late July, Harris has used Beyonce’s track“Freedom’ in her campaign ads and at rallies.

Celebrities supporting Trump:

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean introduces Trump at a Turning Point PAC campaign rally in Duluth, Ga. on Oct. 23. Anna Moneymaker—Getty Images

Aldean introduced Trump at a rally in Georgia on Oct. 23, saying his support for the candidate was a “no-brainer.” “We need a future where our freedoms are protected, our economy is strong, our children are safe, our borders are secure,” he said. “And to me that leader is none other than the 45th resident of the United States, Mr. Donald J Trump.”

Zachary Levi

On Sept. 28, the actor appeared at an event in Dearborn, Mi., alongside Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard in support of Trump. “We are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again.”

Lee Greenwood

Lee Greenwood sings alongside Trump, during the “11th Hour Family Leaders Meeting” in Concord, N.C. on Oct. 21. Win McNamee—Getty Images

Greenwood, who’s song “God Bless The USA” is often played at Trump rallies, performed the song at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 15, just before the candidate made his first public appearance following an assassination attempt. “He has the courage, the strength, and he will be the next President of the United States,” he said.

Antonio Brown & Le'veon Bell

Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell during a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa. on Oct. 19. Win McNamee—Getty Images

Former NFL player Brown and Bell, who both played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, endorsed former President Trump at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa. on Oct. 19.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk embraces Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. on Oct. 5. Anna Moneymaker—Getty Images

The billionaire attended a rally with Trump in Butler, Pa., on Oct. 5 where he called himself a "dark MAGA," in a nod to his all-black outfit. Musk, who works extensively with the federal government through his companies Tesla and SpaceX, has also poured tens of millions of dollars into an outside group supporting Trump’s campaign. “This is no ordinary election,” Musk said. “The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech, they want to take away your right to bear arms, they want to take away your right to vote.”

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid speaks at a campaign rally for Trump in Coachella, Calif. on Oct. 12. Mario Tama—Getty Images

Quaid spoke at a Trump rally in Coachella, Ca. on Oct. 12. “It’s time to pick a side,” he told the crowd. “Are we going to be a nation that stands for the constitution or for TikTok? Are we going to be a nation of law and order or wide open borders?”