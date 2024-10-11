The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Japanese grassroots organization Nihon Hidankyo for its work to “achieve a world free of nuclear weapons,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a Friday press release.

The organization is made up of Hibakusha, also known as survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs attack by the U.S. that killed some 120,000 people in August 1945. (A comparable number of others passed due to the burn and radiation injuries from the attack.) Nihon Hidankyo was chosen for the prize, in part, for the role their personal testimony has played in “stigmatizing the use of nuclear weapons” as unacceptable.

“The Hibakusha help us to describe the indescribable, to think the unthinkable, and to somehow grasp the incomprehensible pain and suffering caused by nuclear weapons,” said Norwegian Nobel Committee Chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes during the Friday announcement.

Nihon Hidankyo is the only nation-wide organization of atomic bomb survivors. Since its founding in 1956, the organization has fought for a nuclear weapon ban, prevention of a nuclear war, and a Japanese law that would provide compensation to Hibakusha survivors and families. It also regularly sends Hibakusha to the U.N. and other nations to explain what it was like to survive the atomic bomb attack.

Despite a global push for nuclear disarmament, nearly 13,000 nuclear weapons owned by nine countries—the United States, Russia, France, China, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel, and North Korea—remain. No nuclear weapon has been used in war in nearly 80 years, but some countries, like Russia, are increasing their nuclear arsenal.

“The extraordinary efforts of Nihon Hidankyo and other representatives of the Hibakusha have contributed greatly to the establishment of the nuclear taboo. It is therefore alarming that today this taboo against the use of nuclear weapons is under pressure,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, said that the prize would help the organization in its fight to abolish nuclear weapons. “It has been said that because of nuclear weapons, the world maintains peace. But nuclear weapons can be used by terrorists,” Mimaki told the press.

The Japanese organization was selected from 286 nominations submitted this year—89 of which were organizations. Nominations were submitted by Jan. 31. Information about other nominees for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize won’t be revealed until after 50 years.

Other individuals and organizations in the same field of work as Nihon Hidankyo, including the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, have also taken home the Nobel Peace Prize in previous years.

Last year, jailed Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against the oppression of Iranian women.

Winners are awarded a medal, diploma, and 11 million Swedish kroner, the equivalent of slightly more than $1 million. The ceremony for the award will be held in Oslo on Dec. 10.