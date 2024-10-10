How to Help Hurricane Milton Victims

Hurricane Milton devastated homes when it made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Sarasota, Florida, Wednesday evening, killing at least five people. The now-Category 1 hurricane impacted communities that were still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which impacted Florida and other southern states just one week prior.

Tropical storm conditions and storm surge warnings are still in effect throughout parts of the southeastern U.S. coast, with a warning in place from Sebastian Inlet Florida to South Carolina, according to an advisory by the National Hurricane Center. More than 3 million customers in Florida alone are without power.

To help with the damage, disaster survivors are receiving $750 in aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to pay for immediate needs.

More than 8,000 federal personnel are assisting throughout the Southeast, and FEMA has 20 million meals and 40 million liters of water prepared, the White House said Wednesday.

If you’d like to help, here are some organizations assisting survivors.

International Medical Corps

The International Medical Corps is responding to Hurricane Milton through its emergency response team, which arrived before the hurricane made landfall. The organization is working with the Department of Health to best assist those in need. You can donate here.

Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund is a private fund by the state of Florida that provides assistance during periods of emergency or disaster. Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are then dispersed to other service organizations that help individuals.

Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay, a food rescue and distribution organization, has supported the community with more than 500,000 meals at 56 emergency distribution centers in most affected areas. They are asking for volunteers and donations—both in the form of food and cash. You can find out more information about their efforts here.

Save the Children

Save the Children is providing families with diapers, baby wipes, and other emergency child-focused supplies in the aftermath of the hurricane. The organization said they are working with local education partners to assist with the restoration of child care centers, and are assessing the mental health impacts of the hurricane on children. Donations can be made to the Children’s Emergency Fund.

Metropolitan Ministries

Metropolitan Ministries, a nonprofit working to assist the homeless, is providing assistance to families through the form of hot meals, essential supplies, and safe shelter. Donations can be made here.

The Humane Society of the United States

The organization’s animal rescue team is working to make sure that cats and dogs have a safe place to stay, and that animal shelters have sufficient food, resources, and veterinary care in the aftermath of Milton. The organization previously flew animals from Tampa-area shelters to another location in Florida’s panhandle that is safer. You can donate here.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen has been sending thousands of gallons of water and fresh food to hard-hit areas in the southeast in the aftermath of Helene and Milton. The organization says it is currently operating in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. You can make a financial contribution here.