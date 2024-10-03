A two-year-old beaver named Nibi that has won the hearts of thousands online is at the center of a court battle.

Nibi has lived with Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, since she was rescued as a baby, but the organization filed an emergency injunction against the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) after the state office told rescuers to release Nibi into the wild.

The issue began after the rescue organization sent a request to MassWildlife for Nibi to be an educational beaver, which would allow Nibi to be taken to schools and libraries. The application was rejected, and MassWildlife said Newhouse Wildlife Rescue would have to release the beaver back into the wild, the rescue organization said in a Facebook post.

Jane Newhouse, founder and president of the rescue organization, told the Associated Press that Nibi would struggle to survive if released since she doesn’t know how to build dams or store her food before the winter. Newhouse also said she’s concerned about how Nibi would interact with wild beavers as the organization has tried to connect Nibi with other beavers without success.

Newhouse could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Nibi can stay at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue until a full hearing takes place.

The news came after public outcry, including a petition on change.org calling for Nibi to be protected from “unnecessary removal” that has received nearly 30,000 signatures. Even Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey got involved, vowing that the state would “do everything we can to protect Nibi,” NBC Boston reported.

A spokesperson for MassWildlife said in a statement to TIME that the department is “committed” to protecting all wildlife, including Nibi. “Nibi will remain in place at this time while we work with Newhouse Wildlife Rescue on the best steps forward,” the spokesperson said.

A hearing over Nibi’s case is scheduled for Friday.

Newhouse posted a video of Nibi on the organization’s Facebook page on Wednesday, updating the beaver’s devoted fans on the situation.

“So Nibi’s safe now,” Newhouse said in the video. “I want you all to know that Nibi’s doing great. She’s totally fine, living her best life.”