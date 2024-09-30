10 Years Later: Hong Kong’s Umbrella Revolution

In 2014, Hong Kong protesters used umbrellas as a form of passive resistance to the city police’s use of tear gas and pepper spray as they demanded a more transparent election.
The protest movement was known as the “Umbrella Revolution.”
Ten years later, five Hong Kongers reflect on their roles during the protests, and how their lives have changed after Beijing’s crackdowns.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- The Reinvention of J.D. Vance
- Iran, Trump, and the Third Assassination Plot
- Welcome to the Golden Age of Scams
- Did the Pandemic Break Our Brains?
- 33 True Crime Documentaries That Shaped the Genre
- The Ordained Rabbi Who Bought a Porn Company
- Introducing the Democracy Defenders
- Why Gut Health Issues Are More Common in Women
Contact us at letters@time.com