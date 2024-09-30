  • World
10 Years Later: Hong Kong’s Umbrella Revolution

By Man Sum Lai

In 2014, Hong Kong protesters used umbrellas as a form of passive resistance to the city police’s use of tear gas and pepper spray as they demanded a more transparent election.

The protest movement was known as the “Umbrella Revolution.”

Ten years later, five Hong Kongers reflect on their roles during the protests, and how their lives have changed after Beijing’s crackdowns.

