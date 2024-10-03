Here’s What’s New on Netflix in October 2024

Halloween is on the way and Netflix is preparing for the mood by adding movies like Halloween (2018), Psycho, and Scream to its roster in October. (Also be sure to see Bride of Chucky before it leaves at the end of the month.)
Outside of spooky season, October brings the much-anticipated second season of The Diplomat, a documentary about the Menendez brothers, and two versions of Love Is Blind: season 7 of the U.S. dating show (out Oct. 2) and Love is Blind, Habibi, which follows Arab singles (out Oct. 10).
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2024—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in October 2024
Oct. 1
Making it in Marbella
Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country
Oct. 2
Chef's Table: Noodles
Love is Blind (Season 7)
Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 5)
Oct. 3
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist
Blue Box
Heartstopper (Season 3)
Trouble
Oct. 4
CTRL
IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE
The Platform 2
Oct. 5
Ranma 1/2
Oct. 7
The Menendez Brothers
Oct. 8
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Dinner Time Live with David Chang (Holiday Edition)
Oct. 9
Deceitful Love
Love is Blind (Season 7)
Starting 5
The Secret of the River
Oct. 10
The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri (Season 2)
Love is Blind, Habibi
Outer Banks (Season 4: Part 1)
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Oct. 11
In Her Place
Lonely Planet
Uprising
Oct. 12
A Virtuous Business
Oct. 14
Mighty Monsterwheelies
Oct. 15
Comedy Revenge
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
Oct. 16
Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas
I AM A KILLER (Season 5)
Justice
Love is Blind (Season 7)
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
Oct. 17
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2)
The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3)
Outside
The Shadow Strays
Oct. 18
Happiness Is
The Man Who Loved UFOs
The Turnaround
Woman of the Hour
Yintah
Oct. 22
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head
Oct. 23
Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 6)
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox
Family Pack
Love is Blind (Season 7)
This is the Zodiac Speaking
Oct. 24
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black
Territory
Oct. 25
Don't Move
Hellbound (Season 2)
Hijack '93
The Last Night at Tremore Beach
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Simone Biles Rising (Part 2)
Oct. 29
Tom Papa: Home Free
Oct. 30
Go Ahead, Brother
The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 2)
The Manhattan Alien Abduction
Martha
Time Cut
Oct. 31
The Diplomat (Season 2)
Murder Mindfully
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2024
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
8 Mile
As Above, So Below
The Birds
Boyz n the Hood
Bridesmaids
Brüno
Cinderella Man
Couples Retreat
Elysium
Escape Plan
Get Him to the Greek
The Girl Next Door
Halloween (2018)
It Chapter Two
Jarhead
Judy
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 3
Legion
Marnie
Psycho
Psycho II
Red Dragon
Robin Hood (2010)
Robin Hood (2018)
Salt
Scarface
The Sentinel
Till Death
Two Weeks Notice
Unfriended
Wipeout: Batch 4
Yellowjackets (Season 1)
You're Next
Oct. 4
The Amazing Digital Circus
S.W.A.T. (Season 7)
Oct. 8
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Oct. 10
Girl Haunts Boy
Oct. 11
Scream
Oct. 12
A Quiet Place Part II
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Oct. 15
Abandoned
All American: Homecoming (Season 3)
Detroiters (Seasons 1-2)
Oct. 16
Selma
Untapped: Closing America's Opportunity Gap
Oct. 18
Ghost Hunters (Seasons 10-11)
Join or Die
Oct. 19
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja (Season 3)
American Ninja Warrior (Season 14)
Oct. 21
Book Club
Kung Fu Panda 4
Oct. 22
Escape at Dannemora (Season 1)
Oct. 28
Blippi's Ultimate Bounce House Challenges (Season 1)
Blippi's Wonderful Talent Show
Oct. 29
Botched (Seasons 2-3)
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2024
Oct. 2
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Oct. 5
Crazy Rich Asians
Oct. 10
It Follows
Oct. 21
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Oct. 26
Wentworth (Seasons 1-8)
Oct. 31
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dark Waters
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Eat Pray Love
Hellboy
Identity Thief
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jumanji
Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3)
La La Land
Magic Mike
Magic Mike XXL
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Mr. Deeds
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Wedding Planner
The Young Victoria
World War Z
More Must-Reads from TIME
- Introducing the 2024 TIME100 Next
- The Reinvention of J.D. Vance
- How to Survive Election Season Without Losing Your Mind
- Welcome to the Golden Age of Scams
- Did the Pandemic Break Our Brains?
- The Many Lives of Jack Antonoff
- 33 True Crime Documentaries That Shaped the Genre
- Why Gut Health Issues Are More Common in Women
Write to Olivia B. Waxman at olivia.waxman@time.com