Here’s What’s New on Netflix in October 2024

Halloween is on the way and Netflix is preparing for the mood by adding movies like Halloween (2018), Psycho, and Scream to its roster in October. (Also be sure to see Bride of Chucky before it leaves at the end of the month.)

Outside of spooky season, October brings the much-anticipated second season of The Diplomat, a documentary about the Menendez brothers, and two versions of Love Is Blind: season 7 of the U.S. dating show (out Oct. 2) and Love is Blind, Habibi, which follows Arab singles (out Oct. 10).

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2024—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in October 2024

Oct. 1

Making it in Marbella

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country

Oct. 2

Chef's Table: Noodles

Love is Blind (Season 7)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 5)

Oct. 3

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

Blue Box

Heartstopper (Season 3)

Trouble

Oct. 4

CTRL

IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE

The Platform 2

Oct. 5

Ranma 1/2

Oct. 7

The Menendez Brothers

Oct. 8

Ali Wong stars in a new Netflix comedy special, out Oct. 8. Netflix

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Dinner Time Live with David Chang (Holiday Edition)

Oct. 9

Deceitful Love

Love is Blind (Season 7)

Starting 5

The Secret of the River

Oct. 10

The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri (Season 2)

Love is Blind, Habibi

The cast of Love is Blind: Habibi. Netflix

Outer Banks (Season 4: Part 1)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Oct. 11

In Her Place

Lonely Planet

Uprising

Oct. 12

A Virtuous Business

Oct. 14

Mighty Monsterwheelies

Oct. 15

Comedy Revenge

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Oct. 16

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas

I AM A KILLER (Season 5)

Justice

Love is Blind (Season 7)

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

Oct. 17

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3)

Outside

The Shadow Strays

Oct. 18

Happiness Is

The Man Who Loved UFOs

The Turnaround

Woman of the Hour

Yintah

Oct. 22

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head

Oct. 23

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 6)

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox

Family Pack

Love is Blind (Season 7)

This is the Zodiac Speaking

Oct. 24

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black

Territory

Oct. 25

Don't Move

Hellbound (Season 2)

Hijack '93

The Last Night at Tremore Beach

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Simone Biles Rising (Part 2)

Oct. 29

Tom Papa: Home Free

Oct. 30

Go Ahead, Brother

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 2)

The Manhattan Alien Abduction

Martha

Time Cut

Oct. 31

Keri Russell in the second episode of the second season of The Diplomat. Netflix

The Diplomat (Season 2)

Murder Mindfully

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2024

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets (Season 1)

You're Next

Oct. 4

The Amazing Digital Circus

S.W.A.T. (Season 7)

Oct. 8

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Oct. 10

Girl Haunts Boy

Oct. 11

Scream

Oct. 12

A Quiet Place Part II

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Oct. 15

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming (Season 3)

Detroiters (Seasons 1-2)

Oct. 16

Selma

Untapped: Closing America's Opportunity Gap

Oct. 18

Ghost Hunters (Seasons 10-11)

Join or Die

Oct. 19

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja (Season 3)

American Ninja Warrior (Season 14)

Oct. 21

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4

Oct. 22

Escape at Dannemora (Season 1)

Oct. 28

Blippi's Ultimate Bounce House Challenges (Season 1)

Blippi's Wonderful Talent Show

Oct. 29

Botched (Seasons 2-3)

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2024

Oct. 2

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Oct. 5

Crazy Rich Asians

Oct. 10

It Follows

Oct. 21

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Oct. 26

Wentworth (Seasons 1-8)

Oct. 31

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dark Waters

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Eat Pray Love

Hellboy

Identity Thief

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jumanji

Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3)

La La Land

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Mr. Deeds

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Wedding Planner

The Young Victoria

World War Z