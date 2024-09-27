Instituto Terra was founded by Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado and his wife Lélia Dluiz Wanick. Since 1998, they have planted more than 2.7 million trees in the Brazillian Rio Doce Basin area. Through their work, Instituto Terra has helped to restore more than 550 acres of forest and 2,000 natural springs in the region. Presently, they are enlisting the help of farmers to restore more land and waterways.