TIMECO₂ Futures

Watch: Farmers Could Be Key To Restoring Brazil’s Forests

1 minute read
By Lisa Nho

Instituto Terra was founded by Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado and his wife Lélia Dluiz Wanick. Since 1998, they have planted more than 2.7 million trees in the Brazillian Rio Doce Basin area. Through their work, Instituto Terra has helped to restore more than 550 acres of forest and 2,000 natural springs in the region. Presently, they are enlisting the help of farmers to restore more land and waterways.

More FromTIMECO₂ Futures
How Sports Stadiums Are Going Green

How Sports Stadiums Are Going Green

By Joey Lautrup and Will Henshall

How Oil and Gas Companies Can Help Build Geothermal Energy

How Oil and Gas Companies Can Help Build Geothermal Energy

By Alejandro de la Garza and Andrew D. Johnson

These Cattle Farmers Are Cutting Emissions and Boosting Nature

These Cattle Farmers Are Cutting Emissions and Boosting Nature

By Andrew D. Johnson and Esha Chhabra

How Electric Bikes Can Cut Delivery Emissions in Cities

How Electric Bikes Can Cut Delivery Emissions in Cities

By Lisa Nho and Sarah Sax

Climate Change Poses Risks to Our Health. These Nurses Want to Fix That

Climate Change Poses Risks to Our Health. These Nurses Want to Fix That

By Andrew D. Johnson and Jeffrey Kluger

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com