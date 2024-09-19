New ‘TIME Votes’ Platform Provides Service-Oriented Journalism and Non-Partisan Resources for the 2024 Presidential Election

TIME Votes Debuts with the Democracy Defenders List Spotlighting 11 Leaders Who Are Encouraging Civic Participation and Increasing Trust in the Democratic Process this Election Year

(New York, NY - September 19, 2024) Today, TIME unveils TIME Votes, a new editorial platform dedicated to exploring the key issues and motivations defining the 2024 Presidential Election. Available on Time.com, TIME Votes will offer readers service-oriented stories that provide context for this election cycle as well as accessible, non-partisan resources for voters.

In his letter to readers introducing the new initiative, TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs writes: “Though the last three elections witnessed historically high turnout, polls still show widespread unease among Americans about the integrity of our election system. Satisfaction with how democracy works in the United States is at an all-time low. Unease has spread among Americans about the durability of democracy, a sentiment that crosses party lines and chips at the foundation of what many believe makes America an example to the world…. To do our part to encourage civic participation, we are launching a new initiative called TIME Votes.” https://bit.ly/3XtItTO

TIME Votes debuts with the Democracy Defenders list spotlighting 11 leaders—from Democrats and Republicans, public officials and private individuals, business leaders and civil rights crusaders—who are working to boost voter registration, reverse disenfranchisement and combat misinformation. The list includes: Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, founder of USAFACTS Steve Balmer, former Trump Campaign consultant, Ken Block; civil rights activist, Courtland Cox; Votebeat editor in chief, Chad Lorenz; principal threat intelligence investigator of OpenAI, Ben Nimmo; Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe, and more. Read more about the 2024 TIME Democracy Defenders list here: https://bit.ly/3Xq5cQu

TIME Votes Will Feature:

A new short documentary from TIME Studios, The Officials, which debuts on Time.com today, and follows US election officials from four battleground states who are holding the line against organized efforts to undermine their work as they prepare for the contentious 2024 contest. https://bit.ly/3Zsu3pq

A series of articles on Time.com explaining how America’s electoral process works and how readers can best participate in it, along with information on voting in each state.

Reporting from TIME’s political journalists on the candidates, the voters, and the issues that will determine who they support.

To read and learn more about TIME Votes visit: time.com/time-votes

