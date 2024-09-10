TIME Spotlights Leaders Building a More Equitable Future with Inaugural TIME100 Women’s Leadership Forum 

Presented with Signature Partners Barbie, Deloitte and ŌURA, the TIME100 Women’s Leadership Forum Features Conversations with Kerry Washington, Brooke Shields, Aly Raisman, Ashlyn Harris, Valerie Jarrett, Sherrilyn Ifill and more in New York City

Event Kicks Off New Series from TIME that includes Leadership Forums on Climate and Health this Fall

(New York, NY—September 10, 2024) Today, TIME convenes the first-ever TIME100 Women’s Leadership Forum in New York City, dedicated to hosting dynamic conversations that spotlight and empower leaders who are building a more equitable future.

The event will feature visionaries and leaders from across various industries including: actor, producer, author and organizer Kerry Washington; actor, model, entrepreneur and author Brooke Shields; CEO of The Obama Foundation Valerie Jarrett; Olympic Gold Medalist and advocate Aly Raisman; Civil Rights Attorney and law professor Sherrilyn Ifill; retired professional athlete and entrepreneur Ashlyn Harris; songwriter, performer and Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub; CEO and Founder of Maven Clinic Kate Ryder; Managing Partner at the Monarch Collective Kara Nortman; Founder and Executive Director of Black Leaders Organizing Communities Angela Lang; Poet, Activist, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Emi Mahmoud; Co-founder and President of Voto Latino Foundation Maria Teresa Kumar; host and producer at NBC Sports Maria Taylor and partner speakers Krista Berger, Senior Vice President, Barbie and Head of Dolls at Mattel; Dr. Kulleni Gebreyes, Managing Principal, Life Sciences and Health Care at Deloitte and Dorothy Kilroy, Chief Commercial Officer at ŌURA.

"Now more than ever, it’s essential to amplify the voices of women who are driving meaningful change,” said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. “We are proud to convene these leaders at our first-ever TIME100 Women’s Leadership Forum, and grateful to our partners—Barbie, Deloitte and ŌURA—for their commitment to building a more equitable and inclusive world.”

“For over a century, TIME has told the story of our world through the leaders who shape it, including with our renowned editorial lists such as TIME100 and Women of the Year,” said TIME Executive Editor and Chief Events Officer Dan Macsai. “We are excited to expand those communities, and to tell more essential stories about extraordinary women who are shaping our future.”

The TIME100 Women’s Leadership Forum is presented by Signature Partners Barbie, Deloitte and ŌURA.

The event is the first in a new TIME series that will address crucial issues through conversations to spotlight solutions and encourage action. TIME will also convene the TIME100 Climate Leadership Forum in September, and the TIME100 Health Leadership Forum in October.

For coverage of the TIME100 Women’s Leadership Forum and updates on the TIME Leadership Forum series in New York City, visit TIME.com.

