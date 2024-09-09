Four people lost their lives in Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Georgia high school when a 14-year-old student opened fire inside, killing two students and two teachers, and injuring nine others.

Those who were injured at Apalachee High School in Winder are expected to recover, but the community is reeling from the tragedy. Authorities have identified those killed as Mason Schermerhorn, 14; Christian Angulo, 14; Richard Aspinwall, 39; Cristina Irimie, 53.

The shooter, Colt Gray—a freshman at the school—was arrested on the scene, charged with four counts of murder, among other charges, and is expected to be tried as an adult.

A vigil, which was attended by dozens in the community, was held Wednesday at Jug Tavern Park in Winder. Photos show community members and students comforting one another as they light candles and release balloons in honor of the victims.

Here’s what we know about the victims.

Christina Irimie

Christina Irmie GoFundMe

A math teacher at the school, Christina Irimie “dedicated her life to shaping the minds and hearts of students and the community,” according to a GoFundMe set up for her family.

A Romanian immigrant, Irimie taught traditional Romanian dance to children, according to CNN.

A student, Isaac Sanguma, described Irimie to CBS Mornings as a kind teacher who made students feel welcome and was full of “corny jokes.” He remembered seeing Irimie the morning of the shooting, when she encouraged him to get to class on time. "I didn't know that was going to be my last time seeing her and talking to her," Sanguma said.

Richard Aspinwall

Richard Aspinwall was also a math teacher at Apalachee, who also served as the football team’s defensive coordinator. He was a married father of two young girls.

“As our community, school, and football program begins the mourning process we are so grateful for the outpouring of support,” the Apalachee football team said in a statement on X. “To our beloved defensive coordinator Ricky Aspinwall, we will carry you heavy in our hearts. We love you Coach A!!!”

Aspinwall had previously taught and coached at Mountain View High School, 15 miles away from Apalachee. “Coach Aspinwall was a leader of men, and a man you want to coach your kid,” Mountain View’s football team said in a statement on X. “We love Coach A, and are praying for his wife and his girls at this time.”

A GoFundMe has also been started for Aspinwall's family.

Christian Angulo

Christian Angulo GoFundMe

Christian Angulo, a freshman at the school, loved to play video games and soccer. “He was a very good kid and very sweet and so caring,” his sister, Lisette Angulo, wrote in a GoFundMe. “He was so loved by many.”

“He was such a kind and funny kid,” Lisette said in a statement read out by a spokesperson at a vigil for the victims. “Christian had such a caring heart, he was never mean, he had so much more to live for and to experience. He was barely starting his first year of high school and still figuring out his sense of style, his sense of who he was.”

Christian’s mother, Emma Angulo, said she will always remember the hug he gave her the night before the shooting, Univision reported.

Mason Schermerhorn

Mason Schermerhorn GoFundMe

Mason Schermerhorn, who was beginning his freshman year, was someone who “loved everyone,” his older sister Alanna told Fox 5 Atlanta. He leaves behind two sisters and a brother.

"He loved playing Roblox and Genshin. He had just started learning to play trumpet, and he did it because I play trumpet,” Alanna said. “He said he wanted to be like me when he got older."

Mason loved video games, and his favorite was the roleplaying game Kingdom Hearts. “He loved Disney World and LEGOs and he loved his family most of all,” according to his obituary.

Schermerhorn, “was the sweetest most loving soul with the biggest smile and will be missed dearly,” a family friend wrote in a GoFundMe.