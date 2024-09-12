TIME Reveals the 2024 TIME Latino Leaders

Presented by exclusive partner of Latino Leaders Nissan, TIME will convene this year’s honorees at a special event in Los Angeles on October 24th

Today, TIME reveals the second annual TIME Latino Leaders list, highlighting 17 trailblazing U.S.-based Latino figures who are reshaping their industries and the world.

TIME's 2024 LATINO LEADERS LIST INCLUDES:

Amar Santana, chef

Ana Navarro, co-host of The View and CNN political commentator

Aubrey Plaza, actor

Camila Mendes, actor

Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of We Are All Human

Cristina Rivera Garza, author

Eugene Hernandez, director of the Sundance Film Festival and head of public programming at the Sundance Institute

George Lopez, actor and comedian

Hezly Rivera, Olympic gymnast

Isabel Casillas Guzman, administrator of the Small Business Administration

Julio Frenk, incoming chancellor at UCLA

María Zardoya, singer of The Marías

Michelle Freyre, global brand president of Clinique and Origins at Estée Lauder

Nava Mau, actor

Tanya Saracho, producer, screenwriter and playwright

Tefi Pessoa, content creator

Wilson Cruz, actor

--See the full 2024 TIME Latino Leaders list here: https://bit.ly/4g9bKLV

--The full list and accompanying profiles are available on TIME.com in both English and Spanish

Of the 2024 list, TIME editors write: “Latinos have always been a part of the fabric of America—indigenous to the continent and a continuously growing proportion of the national population…Latinos’ influence on politics, culture, and all of society is undeniable—which is why TIME inaugurated a list last year during Hispanic Heritage Month to spotlight Latino Leaders, inspiring figures who are reshaping their industries and the world. This year, we’re highlighting 17 more U.S.-based trailblazers—from Hollywood to Washington, D.C., and everywhere in between. We chose the group based on the significance of their work and the diversity of their perspectives.” https://bit.ly/4cTRs6f

Nissan is the exclusive partner of TIME Latino Leaders.

To recognize this year’s honorees, TIME will host the TIME Latino Leaders Dinner in Los Angeles on October 24th, presented by exclusive partner Nissan. The dinner will feature remarks from 2024 TIME Latino Leaders, including George Lopez, Aubrey Plaza, Claudia Romo Edelman, Michelle Freyre, and Wilson Cruz, appearances by Hezly Rivera, Camila Mendes, Ana Navarro, Nava Mau, and Tefi Pessoa, and a special musical performance by María Zardoya of The Marías.

