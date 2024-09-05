(New York, NY - September 5, 2024) Today, TIME reveals the second annual TIME100 AI list, recognizing the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence.

The 2024 TIME100 AI issue features a worldwide cover with a photo illustration by Klawe Rzeczy for TIME, featuring 18 list-makers including Lisa Su of AMD, Steve Huffman of Reddit, Arthur Mensch of Mistral AI, Jensen Huang of NVIDIA, Amba Kak of AI Now Institute, actor Scarlett Johansson and more from the new list.

Published alongside the TIME100 AI are in-depth profiles and interviews with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, AMD CEO Lisa Su, author Ray Kurzweil, UN Tech Envoy Amandeep Singh Gill and others.

--See the complete 2024 TIME100 AI list: time.com/time100ai

--See the TIME100 AI cover: https://bit.ly/4cLq76n

To assemble the list, TIME’s editors and reporters solicited nominations and recommendations from industry leaders and dozens of expert sources. The result is a list of 100 leaders, shapers, innovators and thinkers who are building our AI future.

Of the TIME100 AI list, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes: “If the world of AI was dominated by the emergence of startup labs like OpenAI, Anthropic, and their competitors in 2023, this year, as critics and champions alike have noted, we’ve seen the outsize influence of a small number of tech giants.…This year’s list offers examples of the possibilities for AI when it moves out of the lab and into the world… Many industries, including media companies like TIME, are now partnering with leading AI companies to explore new business models and opportunities. The consequences of those moves will likely determine who appears on next year’s list.” https://bit.ly/3XbjIeJ

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 TIME100 AI LIST:

The 2024 TIME100 AI list features 40 CEOs, founders and co-founders: Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Sundar Pichai of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Daphne Koller of Insitro, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Chris Olah and Dario Amodei of Anthropic, Jensen Huang of Nvidia, Steve Huffman of Reddit, Aravind Srinivas of Perplexity, Victor Riparbelli of Synthesia, Masayoshi Son of Softbank, Dan Neely of Vermillio, and more.

The list features dozens of women leaders in AI, including: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Head of Cohere for AI Sara Hooker, US AI Safety Institute Director Elizabeth Kelly, Chief Learning Officer of Khan Academy Kristen DiCerbo, UK Competition and Markets Authority CEO Sarah Cardell, President of Open Philanthropy Cari Tuna, Founder and Head of Research at METR Beth Barnes, Hugging Face climate lead Sasha Luccioni, former OpenAI board member Helen Toner, President of the NEA Becky Pringle, and more.

The youngest individual recognized on the TIME100 AI list is 15-year-old Francesca Mani, a highschooler who started a campaign against sexualized deepfakes after she and her friends were victims of fake AI images. 77-year-old Andrew Yao, a renowned computer scientist who is shaping a new generation of AI minds at colleges across China, is the oldest on this year’s list.

Industry leaders featured on the TIME100 AI list for a second time include: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Founder of Mila—Quebec AI Institute Yoshua Bengio, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, and Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman.

The list also features creatives interrogating the influence of AI on society or experimenting with the technology, including: actor Scarlett Johansson, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, comedian and AI creator King Willonius, artist Lawrence Lek, and YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

Policy-makers and government officials on this year’s list include: New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, Director of White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Arati Prabhakar, California state senator Scott Wiener, Director of US AI Safety Institute Elizabeth Kelly, UN Tech Envoy Amandeep Singh Gill, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and more.

Scientists, professors, researchers, and activists recognized on the list include those focused on AI ethics, bias, and safety: Co-founder and lead researcher at AI Impacts Katja Grace, SVP and Head Scientist, Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon Rohit Prasad, Chief Scientist at Salesforce Silvio Savarese, author Albert Gu, Professor at Institute of Data Law Zhang Linghan, and more.

See the full TIME100 AI list here: time.com/time100ai

‘TIME100 IMPACT DINNER’ TO RECOGNIZE LEADERS SHAPING THE FUTURE OF AI IN SAN FRANCISCO:

TIME will host the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of AI to spotlight an array of leaders including those featured on the second-annual TIME100 AI list on September 16th in San Francisco. The event will feature conversations with honorees who are shaping the future of this transformative technology, including co-executive director of AI Now Institute Amba Kak; comedian, filmmaker and AI storyteller King Willonius; inventor, futurist and author Ray Kurzweil; fellow, Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution Chinasa T. Okolo; U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute director Elizabeth Kelly, and more.

The TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of AI is presented by Premier Partner Cognizant, in alignment with their commitment to making generative AI accessible and applicable to modern businesses to improve everyday lives. The event is also presented by Signature Partner Northern Data Group.

Following the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of AI in San Francisco, TIME will also moderate a series of TIME100 Talks focused on building an equitable future with AI during Dreamforce 2024 on September 17 - 19, featuring Anthropic president & co-founder Daniela Amodei; UN Tech Envoy Amandeep Singh Gill; Hugging Face AI & Climate Lead Sasha Luccioni; podcaster Dwarkesh Patel; co-executive director of AI Now Institute Amba Kak, and more. A special edition of the TIME100 AI print issue with insights from experts attending Dreamforce will also be distributed on site throughout the event.

