THE OFFICIALS Presented by TIME Studios

US election officials in rural and urban jurisdictions of four battleground states hold the line against organized efforts to undermine their work as they prepare for the contentious 2024 contest.

Directors/Producers Sara Archambault and Margo Guernsey, Executive Producers Maida Lynn and Sarah Longwell.

