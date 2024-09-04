Georgia State Police are on the scene at a Georgia high school after law enforcement says gunshots were fired at the school, which is located in Winder.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 Atlanta there was an active shooter situation Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. at Apalachee High School. The Sheriff’s department also told AP that there were casualties, but the number was not specified.

The school has been cleared and students have been released to their families, according to the station.The Barrow County Sheriff's department has one suspect in custody, according to the Associated Press.

TIME has reached out to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, and other local authorities, for comment.

A local hospital is receiving patients with gunshot wounds related to the events at the school, which is located about 45 minutes from Atlanta, CNN reports.

FBI Atlanta told TIME in a statement that they are aware of the situation, though no specific information was provided:

“FBI Atlanta is aware of the current situation at Apalachee High School in Barrow County. Our agents are on scene coordinating with and supporting local law enforcement,” the statement read.

Video footage on the scene shows students evacuating, multiple ambulances, and police congregating outside the school, which reportedly has close to 1,900 students.

Governor Brian Kemp has released a statement on X.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Kemp wrote.

The White House said President Biden has been briefed on the “tragic shooting” by his Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall, and his administration will continue coordinating with federal, state, and local officials.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.