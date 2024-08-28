The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games kicks off tonight, with the opening ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. local time. The Games will feature 4,400 athletes representing 184 delegations who will compete in 22 different sports, including two—goalball and boccia—which are unique to the Paralympics and do not have an Olympic equivalent.

Here are some of the most anticipated events at this year’s Games. A full schedule is available on the Paralympics website.

Read More: The World War II Origins of the Paralympic Games

Wheelchair Rugby, a.k.a. “Murderball”

Wheelchair rugby, which combines elements of basketball, handball, and rugby, is one of the most high-impact sports in the Paralympics, with players frequently puncturing each others’ wheelchair tires and occasionally flipping each others’ wheelchairs over. The sport is often referred to as “murderball” and athletes have some form of impairment in all four of their limbs.

Viewers can tune in to watch the preliminary rounds throughout the day on Aug. 29, 30, and 31. The official schedule for Wheelchair Rugby events are available on the Paralympics website.

Blind Football

Blind football is a version of soccer that is adapted for athletes with visual impairments. The ball contains a bell inside, so athletes must use their hearing in order to figure out where the ball is and orient themselves. Each team has four outfielders and one goalkeeper. All outfielders must have a visual impairment in order to participate, while the goalkeeper usually has full vision. Brazil typically dominates in Blind football, winning every gold medal since the sport debuted at the Paralympics in 2004.

The first preliminary matches will take place throughout the day on Sep. 1. More information about Blind Football events are on the Paralympics website.

Para Athletics

The men and women’s para athletics competitions, which consist of track and field competitions adapted for Paralympic athletes, include some of the most famous athletes at the Games. Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner, the five time reigning world champion of the women’s 400 meter T53 wheelchair race, is set to race at 6 p.m. local time on Sept. 5. Another name to look out for is the Brazilian Petrucio Ferreira, who broke the world record for fastest 100 meter sprint for any para-athlete in March 2022, with a time of 10:29 seconds. He will compete in that race at the Paralympics on Friday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

The first events begin on Aug. 30 and more information can be found here.

Goalball

Goalball is a team sport unique to the paralympics, and is specifically designed for athletes with visual impairments. Athletes compete to score points by rolling the ball, which contains a bell inside, into their opponents’ net on the other side of the court. Players on the opposing team use both their hands and feet to block the ball from scoring. Goalball is played in complete silence.

The men’s and women’s Goalball tournaments will begin on Aug. 29 and continue until Sept. 5. For more details on which Goalball teams will be playing when, you can visit the Paralympics website.

Boccia

Boccia is also unique to the Paralympics, and is the fastest growing sport within the Paralympic movement. It is played by athletes who compete in wheelchairs and have disabilities that impede their motor function, such as cerebral palsy. Athletes take turns rolling, throwing, or kicking small colored balls. Athletes aim to roll their balls as closely as possible to the white ball, referred to as “the jack.” The game is played with extreme precision, and calipers are used to measure the distance between balls and ensure fair play.

Boccia games will take place between Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. To find out more about Boccia events, you can visit the Paralympics website here.