A woman died on the first day of this year’s Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, over the weekend. The festival is an annual counter-cultural event known for its performances and art installations that draws thousands of people and goes until the beginning of September.

Burning Man’s emergency services responded to a report of an “unresponsive individual” at 11:29 a.m. on Sunday, the Burning Man Project said in a press release. Officials performed life-saving measures on the woman, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities have identified the woman, but the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that officials are withholding her name until her next of kin can be notified. The office said the cause and manner of death are under investigation.

The Burning Man Project declined to release any further details at this time, “out of respect for the privacy of the grieving family.”

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss,” the Burning Man Project said in its press release. “The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate this incident.”

The Burning Man festival, held in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, generated controversy last year, when a 32-year-old man died after being found unresponsive. Last year’s festival also had issues when heavy rainfall left thousands of attendees stranded in the desert for several days due to the ground being extremely muddy.