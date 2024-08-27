TIMECO₂ Futures

Watch: Sweden is Turning Food Waste Into Fuel and Fertilizer

1 minute read
By Andrew D. Johnson

For decades, in some areas of Sweden, it has been mandatory for residents to recycle their food waste. A new law makes the practice compulsory across the entire country, as part of an effort to lower Sweden's per capita food waste by 20% by 2025.

