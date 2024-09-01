Here’s What’s New on Netflix in September 2024

Labor Day may mark the end of summer, but there are still many summer blockbusters to watch on Netflix. For example, all of the Jaws movies will be available to stream starting Sep. 1. And out Sep. 5 is The Perfect Couple, a thriller fit for summer's close starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in an adaptation of a Elin Hilderbrand novel about a death that thwarts a Nantucket society wedding.

Also out Sep. 5—paging Houston—Apollo 13: Survival, a documentary about the failed Apollo 13 moon landing mission, launches.

And viewers having a "brat summer" should be aware that The Breakfast Club, starring the original "brat pack," leaves the streaming site on Sep. 30.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in September 2024—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in September 2024

Sep. 2

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef

Sep. 3

Last One Standing (Season 3)

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer

Sep 4.

Outlast (Season 2)

Sep. 5

Apollo 13: Survival

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas

The Perfect Couple

Liev Schreiber in the pilot episode of The Perfect Couple. Seacia Pavao—Netflix

Sep. 6

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía

Rebel Ridge

Selling Sunset (Season 8)

Sep. 9

Hot Wheels Let's Race (Season 2)

Sep. 10

Ahir Shah: Ends

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father

Sep. 11

Boxer

The Circle (Season 7)

Technoboys

Sep. 12

Angel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall

Billionaire Island

Emily in Paris (Season 4) Part 2

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2)

Sep. 13

Officer Black Belt

Sector 36

Uglies

Sep. 16

CoComelon (Season 11)

Sep. 17

Culinary Class Wars

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry

Sep. 18

Envious

What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates

Sep. 19

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Queen of Villains

Twilight of the Gods

Sep. 20

His Three Daughters

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty

Sep. 26

A True Gentleman

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2)

Nobody Wants This

Sep. 27

Lisabi: The Uprising

Rez Ball

We Were Kings

Will & Harper

(L to R) Will Ferrell and his trans best friend Harper Steele in Will and Harper. Netflix

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September 2024

Sep. 1

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

BLUE GIANT

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3

Sep. 2

Call the Midwife (Series 13)

The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4)

Sep. 7

Edge of Tomorrow

Sep. 12

Black Mass

Sep. 15

Ancient Aliens (Season 8)

Heels (Seasons 1-2)

Intervention (Season 23)

Sep. 16

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

Entourage

Sep. 18

Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 2)

Sep. 24

Penelope (Season 1)

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September 2024

Sep. 3

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Sep. 5

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Seasons 1-4)

iZombie (Seasons 1-5)

Jane The Virgin (Seasons 1-5)

Sep. 8

Cuties

Sep. 19

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sep. 24

A Walk to Remember

Sep. 27

Force of Nature

Great News (Seasons 1-2)

Inheritance

Sep. 29

Good Witch (Seasons 1-7)

Sep. 30

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Clerks

Conan the Barbarian

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dumb and Dumber

Dune

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Hacksaw Ridge

Home

Hot Tub Time Machine

How to Get Away With Murder (Seasons 1-6)

The Lego Movie

Léon: The Professional

Major League II

Mr Bean's Holiday

Muriel's Wedding

My Girl 2

Natural Born Killers

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Reality Bites

S.W.A.T.

Uncle Buck

Wild Things

The Wiz