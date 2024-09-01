Here’s What’s New on Netflix in September 2024

Labor Day may mark the end of summer, but there are still many summer blockbusters to watch on Netflix. For example, all of the Jaws movies will be available to stream starting Sep. 1. And out Sep. 5 is The Perfect Couple, a thriller fit for summer's close starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in an adaptation of a Elin Hilderbrand novel about a death that thwarts a Nantucket society wedding.
Also out Sep. 5—paging Houston—Apollo 13: Survival, a documentary about the failed Apollo 13 moon landing mission, launches.
And viewers having a "brat summer" should be aware that The Breakfast Club, starring the original "brat pack," leaves the streaming site on Sep. 30.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in September 2024—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in September 2024
Sep. 2
Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef
Sep. 3
Last One Standing (Season 3)
Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer
Sep 4.
Outlast (Season 2)
Sep. 5
Apollo 13: Survival
Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas
The Perfect Couple
Sep. 6
Disco, Ibiza, Locomía
Rebel Ridge
Selling Sunset (Season 8)
Sep. 9
Hot Wheels Let's Race (Season 2)
Sep. 10
Ahir Shah: Ends
Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father
Sep. 11
Boxer
The Circle (Season 7)
Technoboys
Sep. 12
Angel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall
Billionaire Island
Emily in Paris (Season 4) Part 2
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter
Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2)
Sep. 13
Officer Black Belt
Sector 36
Uglies
Sep. 16
CoComelon (Season 11)
Sep. 17
Culinary Class Wars
Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry
Sep. 18
Envious
What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates
Sep. 19
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Queen of Villains
Twilight of the Gods
Sep. 20
His Three Daughters
KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty
Sep. 26
A True Gentleman
Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2)
Nobody Wants This
Sep. 27
Lisabi: The Uprising
Rez Ball
We Were Kings
Will & Harper
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September 2024
Sep. 1
300
5 Centimeters Per Second
Along Came Polly
BLUE GIANT
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dragnet
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Field of Dreams
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Legends of the Fall
Magic Mike
Midnight Run
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Shark Tale
Sonic the Hedgehog
Stand by Me
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Wipeout: Batch 3
Sep. 2
Call the Midwife (Series 13)
The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4)
Sep. 7
Edge of Tomorrow
Sep. 12
Black Mass
Sep. 15
Ancient Aliens (Season 8)
Heels (Seasons 1-2)
Intervention (Season 23)
Sep. 16
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
30 for 30: Pony Excess
30 for 30: Rand University
30 for 30: The U
30 for 30: The U Part 2
American Gangster
Entourage
Sep. 18
Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 2)
Sep. 24
Penelope (Season 1)
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September 2024
Sep. 3
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Sep. 5
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Seasons 1-4)
iZombie (Seasons 1-5)
Jane The Virgin (Seasons 1-5)
Sep. 8
Cuties
Sep. 19
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sep. 24
A Walk to Remember
Sep. 27
Force of Nature
Great News (Seasons 1-2)
Inheritance
Sep. 29
Good Witch (Seasons 1-7)
Sep. 30
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Clerks
Conan the Barbarian
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dumb and Dumber
Dune
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Hacksaw Ridge
Home
Hot Tub Time Machine
How to Get Away With Murder (Seasons 1-6)
The Lego Movie
Léon: The Professional
Major League II
Mr Bean's Holiday
Muriel's Wedding
My Girl 2
Natural Born Killers
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Reality Bites
S.W.A.T.
Uncle Buck
Wild Things
The Wiz
More Must-Reads from TIME
- Breaking Down the 2024 Election Calendar
- How Nayib Bukele’s ‘Iron Fist’ Has Transformed El Salvador
- What if Ultra-Processed Foods Aren’t as Bad as You Think?
- How Ukraine Beat Russia in the Battle of the Black Sea
- Long COVID Looks Different in Kids
- How Project 2025 Would Jeopardize Americans’ Health
- What a $129 Frying Pan Says About America’s Eating Habits
- The 32 Most Anticipated Books of Fall 2024
Write to Olivia B. Waxman at olivia.waxman@time.com