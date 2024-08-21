Doug Emhoff has served as Second Gentleman for four years but as he addressed a packed United Center in Chicago Wednesday night, he spoke as if he was introducing himself to the room and the country for the first time.

Emhoff told the story of how he fell in love with the Vice President, how she encouraged him to connect more deeply with his Jewish faith, and helped parent his two children, all with a sense of joy and a lot of laughter.

“You know that laugh. I love that laugh,” Emhoff said, giving a rebuttal to Republican memes mocking Harris’s laughter.

Here are the biggest moments from Emhoff’s speech at the DNC.

Emhoff told the story behind an embarrassing voicemail

When Emhoff was first given Kamala Harris’ phone number to set up a blind date, he called her too early in the morning and left an embarrassing, rambling voicemail, he said, describing at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night what brought the two of them together. He felt like he wanted to grab the words he was saying out of the air and put them back in his mouth. She eventually called him back, they spoke, and met and laughed.

Thursday will mark the tenth wedding anniversary for Emhoff and Harris. Emhoff said that Harris saved that embarrassing voicemail from their early courtship and she plays it every year on their anniversary. This year, Emhoff said he will not only hear that cringy voicemail, he’ll also hear Harris accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for President of the United States.

Emhoff explained how his blended family came to be

Emhoff, a former entertainment lawyer, said Harris came into his life as he was getting over a divorce and ultimately helped him and his former wife raise two teenagers. He said that Harris was exactly the right person for him at an important moment and at this moment in America’s history, she’s “exactly” the right person to be President.

“With your help she will lead with joy and toughness, with that laugh and that look,” Emhoff said.

Emhoff described the Kamala Harris he knows so well, and how she stepped up to help parent his children along with his former wife. He said Harris has helped him connect more deeply to his Jewish faith and described a person who goes to synagogue with him during high holidays and takes him to church with her on Easter. He praised the chile rellenos she makes at Christmas, and said she makes “a mean brisket” for Passover.

“Kamala Harris can smell weakness”

Emhoff also spoke of his wife’s toughness, and how it’s something that’s always been in her. He described how Harris employed that toughness throughout her career, including her time as a prosecutor protecting women and children from abusers and taking down corrupt banks and transnational gangs.

“We all know cowards are weak and Kamala Harris can smell weakness,” Emhoff said. He described Harris as a “joyful warrior.”

“Here’s the thing about joyful warriors," Emhoff added. "They’re still warriors."