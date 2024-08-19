1 Dead, Six Missing—Including U.S. Nationals—After Yacht Sinks Off Sicily

Two Americans, four Brits and a Canadian are missing or believed dead after a luxury yacht sank near the coast of Sicily, Italy. One unidentified body has been found, but the six other people were unaccounted for, according to authorities. The accident occurred during a storm on Aug. 19, say Italian Coast Guard officials. The boat was carrying 22 people, 15 of whom were successfully rescued, the youngest of whom was a one-year-old child.

“This morning at about 5.00 am (0300 GMT), following a violent storm, a 56-meter yacht called Bayesian flying the British flag sank near Porticello,” the Italian Coast Guard said in a statement, according to The Guardian.

Italian media reported that the yacht was struck by a waterspout, a miniature version of a tornado, during the storm, causing the boat to capsize.

Of the 15 people rescued, eight were transferred to local hospitals, including the one-year old child. So far, they are all reported to be in stable condition, according to Reuters.

Specialist divers are now attempting to inspect the shipwreck for bodies, which is located at a depth of approximately 160 feet. A helicopter is also on the scene to help search the surface for survivors, according to the BBC. The public prosecutor in the Italian city of Termini Imerese has opened an investigation into the incident.

The yacht was reportedly built in 2008 by the Italian shipmaker Perini. It was designed to carry up to 12 passengers and 10 crew members. The vessel was capable of reaching speeds of up to 15 knots and comfortably cruising at speeds of 12 knots, according to the website Yacht Charter Fleet. The ship had set sail from the Italian port of Milazzo on Aug. 14 and was headed towards another Sicilian port called Bagheria, where it was expected to arrive on Sep. 18 according to the website Vessel Finder.