Let’s Talk About the Shocking Twist Ending of Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 4 Part 1 of Emily in Paris.

For the better part of its previous seasons, Emily in Paris has centered on the messy love triangle between Emily (Lily Collins) and her friends, achingly cool French couple Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat). Though Emily and Gabriel confessed their desire to be with one another in the cliffhanger finale of Season 3, the reveal that Camille was pregnant with Gabriel’s baby and that she was secretly in love with artist Sofia (Melia Kreiling) seemed to put Gabriel and Emily’s feelings for each other on pause.

In Season 4, however, it seems like each of these friends may finally be getting what their hearts desire—even though their situations are still messily intertwined. After a dramatic period of going off the grid to search her soul, Camille decides to pursue a relationship with Sofia (who moves from Athens to Paris for her) while preparing for co-parenthood with Gabriel. Emily breaks things off with her British beau Alfie to finally pursue a romantic relationship with Gabriel after seasons of romantic tension and covert flirtation.

Read more: Darren Star Talks Girlbosses and Attachment Style in Emily in Paris

The old adage that “the course of true love never did run smooth,” however, seems to be a constant inconvenience to these friends and lovers. Sofia and Camille are crashing with Gabriel while they look for an apartment—leaving Gabriel and Emily, whose best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) shares her tiny studio apartment and bed, with no space to spend time together as a new couple. The unconventional living situation also highlights the long history and lack of boundaries between Camille and Gabriel, who declares that they’ll “always be family,” especially with a baby on the way, much to the worry of both Emily and Sofia.

When Sofia and Camille finally secure their own apartment—coincidentally, in the same building where both Emily and Gabriel live, it appears to be the answer to this m​é​nage à quatre’s anxieties—but instead, it lays bare the real troubles of the group. During a shopping trip at Les Puces for their new apartment, Sofia breaks up with Camille, telling her that she had never intended to move to Paris, but was caught up in her feelings for her—and that she is troubled by Camille’s reluctance to move away from the city and Gabriel. Sofia returns to Athens and extends an open invitation for Camille to join her and resume their relationship.

Camille’s ennui after the breakup, which is intensified by Emily and Gabriel’s blossoming romance, is brought to a head when she visits the ob-gyn and discovers that her pregnancy test was a rare false positive and that her missed period had been due to stress—she had never been pregnant at all. Grieving over both of these losses in the final episode of the fourth season’s Part 1, Camille chooses not to tell Gabriel that she’s not pregnant, in a seeming attempt to avoid losing another person she cares about.

While Camille’s shocking revelation is hers alone for now, whether or not it stays a secret—or rather, for how long—remains to be seen. With Part 2 of Season 4 dropping on Sept. 12 on Netflix, time will tell how Camille’s big secret affects her friendships with Emily and Gabriel and her relationship with Sofia.