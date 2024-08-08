  • History
Segregated Beaches in Chicago; the History of the Freedom Waders at Rainbow Beach

By Alex S. Hinton

Freedom Waders is a short documentary by Alex S. Hinton about Velma and Norman Hill, who confronted mob violence to integrate Chicago's beaches at the height of the civil rights movement.

