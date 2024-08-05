Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed to Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade after she won gold in the Olympic women’s floor exercise final on Monday.

In a photo circulating on social media, Biles—who claimed silver—and Chiles—who was awarded bronze—can be seen kneeling on either side of Andrade on the podium as Andrade pumps her arms in the air and throws her head back.

Don't even need to make this photo art, it already is.

“First, it was an all-Black podium, so that was super exciting for us,” Biles said. “But then Jordan was like, ‘Should we bow to her?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’”

"She is such an exciting gymnast to watch, and all the fans in the crowd cheering for her. It was just the right thing to do," Biles said. "She's a queen."

Andrade’s win on Monday makes her the first gymnast to beat Biles in a floor exercise final in a major international competition, according to The Associated Press. The Brazilian gymnast won four medals—Monday’s gold in the floor exercise, two silver in the all-around and vault, and one bronze in the team event—at the Paris Summer Olympics.

"She's an icon, a legend herself so why don't we give her her flowers," Chiles said of her idea to bow. "Not only has she given Simone her flowers, but [she has] for a lot of us in the U.S. as well. Giving back is what makes it so beautiful. We felt it was needed."

Biles, who won her 11th Olympic medal on Monday, has previously admitted that Andrade is her biggest competitor, though their rivalry has been friendly over the years.

“It is an honor to compete alongside her, to cheer for her,” Andrade had said after she and her teammates won their first Olympic medal in the team event in this year’s Games, behind Team USA’s gold. “Simone is a reference for the entire world, not just for gymnastics, but for many athletes.”

“She’s a competitor—she always keeps me on my toes,” Biles said after Monday’s floor final. “It’s always an honor every time I get to compete with her.”