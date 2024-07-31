The Best Photographs from the Paris Olympics

The Paris Summer Olympic Games are in full swing, with thousands of athletes from around the world competing for a spot on the podium.

The games, which officially began on Friday July 26, have already spawned unforgettable moments, from Celine Dion’s rousing performance at the Opening Ceremony—her first since revealing her diagnosis with Stiff-Person Syndrome—to Team USA’s Stephen Nedoroscik leading the men’s gymnastics to their first medal in 16 years with his pommel horse routine, and becoming a national hero in the process.

Photographers documenting the Paris Olympics have created indelible images, from action shots of BMX to kayaking to table tennis. Here are some of the best photos from the Summer Olympics:

The sun sets during play in the Women’s Pool A match between Netherlands and France at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on July 27, 2024. Alex Pantling—Getty Images

Rowing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, on July 30, 2024. Yara Nardi—Reuters

France’s Anthony Jeanjean competes in the Men’s Cycling BMX Freestyle Park Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 31, 2024. Emmanuel Dunand—AFP/Getty Images

Davit Chaloyan of Armenia in action against Delicious Orie of Britain, on July 29, 2024. Peter Cziborra—Reuters

Iran’s Ali Pakdaman, left, competes with France’s Sebastien Patrice in the men’s team sabre bronze final match. Thibault Camus—AP

Summer McIntosh of Team Canada competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly Heats on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Al Bello—Getty Images

Members of team France, including Auriane Mallo-Breton with her son Mathis, gather with coaches after they won against team South Korea in the women’s epee team round of 8. Franck Fife—AFP/Getty Images

Matej Gaber of Slovenia, Karl Wallinius of Sweden, and Borut Mackovsek of Slovenia during their group A handball match. Bernadett Szabo—Reuters

Athletes compete in the swim leg of the women’s individual triathlon. David Goldman—AP

Emily Lane of Ireland and Erin King of Ireland in action with Lauren Torley of Britain during a Women’s Rugby Sevens match. Phil Noble—Reuters

Divers take part in a training session at Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 22, 2024. Jeff Pachoud—AFP/Getty Images

Italy’s Manuel Lombardo and Thailand’s Masayuki Terada (Blue) compete in the judo men's -73kg round of 16 round bout on July 29. Jack Guez—AFP/Getty Images

Italy’s Nicolo Renna, France’s Nicolas Goyard, and Spain’s Nacho Baltasar Summers train between races of the men’s IQFoil windsurfing event. Clement Mahoudeau—AFP/Getty Images

Jessica Fox of Australia in action during the Women’s Kayak Single Final. Yara Nardi—Reuters

Japan’s Koki Kano (L) and Hungary's Tibor Andrasfi compete in the men’s epee individual semi-final bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 28, 2024. Franck Fife—AFP/Getty Images

Melissa Tapper of Team Australia competes during the Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 64. Steph Chambers—Getty Images