The Paris Olympics may be ending on August 11, but viewers can maintain a Parisian state of mind when new episodes of the Netflix romantic comedy series Emily in Paris drop on August 15.

Among the most anticipated romantic comedy offerings hitting the streaming service is The Union, a Netflix original movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry about high school sweethearts-turned-spies.

Animal lovers can wind down with Sir David Attenborough's documentary Secret World of Sound, out Aug. 7. Plus, the documentary Inside the Mind of a Dog hits August 9 and the documentary Secret Lives of Orangutans hits August 22.

And superhero fans have until August 31 to watch the Spider-Man movies.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August 2024—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in August 2024

August 1

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Borderless Fog

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3)

Love Is Blind: Mexico

Mon Laferte, te amo

Unstable (Season 2)

August 2

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli

Rebel Moon—Part One: Director's Cut

Rebel Moon—Part Two: Director's Cut

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

August 3

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats

Comedian Joe Rogan has a new Netflix comedy special out called Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats. Troy Conrad/Netflix

August 5

Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 10)

August 6

The Influencer

Rising Impact (Season 2)

August 7

Lolo and the Kid

Love Is Blind: UK

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough

August 8

Shahmaran (Season 2)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)

August 9

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship

Inside the Mind of a Dog

Mission: Cross

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 3)

August 10

Romance in the House

August 13

Matt Rife: Lucid-A Crowd Work Special

August 14

Daughters

Worst Ex Ever

August 15

Emily in Paris (Season 4)

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

August 16

I can't live without you

The Union

August 17

Love Next Door

August 19

CoComelon Lane (Season 3)

August 20

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry

Terror Tuesday: Extreme

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair

August 21

The Accident

Back to 15: Back to 18

Nice Girls

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War

August 22

Baby Fever (Season 2)

GG Precinct

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie

Secret Lives of Orangutans

August 23

Incoming

Tòkunbọ̀

August 27

Untold: Sign Stealer

August 28

Untamed Royals

August 29

Chastity High

KAOS

Represent (Season 2)

Terminator Zero

August 30

A-List to Playlist

Breathless

The Deliverance

(Un)lucky Sisters

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2024

August 1

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4

Fire Country (Season 1)

Fury

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Monster House

Mr. Deeds

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Pawn Stars (Season 15)

RED

RED2

Room

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

The Spectacular Now

Tarot

White Chicks

World War Z

August 6

Reminiscence

August 8

Emoji Movie

August 11

Night School

August 15

Average Joe (Season 1)

Backyard Wilderness

August 16

Pearl

August 19

A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (Season 1)

Dark Winds (Seasons 1-2)

Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8)

Gangs of London (Seasons 1-2)

Interview with the Vampire (Season 1)

Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (Seasons 1-2)

Migration

Monsieur Spade (Season 1)

Preacher (Seasons 1-4)

That Dirty Black Bag (Season 1)

The Terror (Season 1)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1)

UnREAL (Seasons 1-4)

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2024

August 3

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

August 12

The Woman King

August 13

Paddington

August 15

Dumb and Dumber To

Walk of Shame

August 22

Everything Everywhere All at Once

August 23

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

August 24

Berlin Syndrome

August 26

The Accountant

August 31

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Hustle

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Blind Side

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Edge of Seventeen

First Knight

First Sunday

The Gift

Liar Liar

Miami Vice

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Pineapple Express

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

That's My Boy

Total Recall

Unthinkable