The Paris Olympics may be ending on August 11, but viewers can maintain a Parisian state of mind when new episodes of the Netflix romantic comedy series Emily in Paris drop on August 15.
Among the most anticipated romantic comedy offerings hitting the streaming service is The Union, a Netflix original movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry about high school sweethearts-turned-spies.
Animal lovers can wind down with Sir David Attenborough's documentary Secret World of Sound, out Aug. 7. Plus, the documentary Inside the Mind of a Dog hits August 9 and the documentary Secret Lives of Orangutans hits August 22.
And superhero fans have until August 31 to watch the Spider-Man movies.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August 2024—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in August 2024
August 1
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
Borderless Fog
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3)
Love Is Blind: Mexico
Mon Laferte, te amo
Unstable (Season 2)
August 2
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli
Rebel Moon—Part One: Director's Cut
Rebel Moon—Part Two: Director's Cut
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
August 3
Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats
August 5
Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 10)
August 6
The Influencer
Rising Impact (Season 2)
August 7
Lolo and the Kid
Love Is Blind: UK
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough
August 8
Shahmaran (Season 2)
The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)
August 9
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship
Inside the Mind of a Dog
Mission: Cross
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 3)
August 10
Romance in the House
August 13
Matt Rife: Lucid-A Crowd Work Special
August 14
Daughters
Worst Ex Ever
August 15
Emily in Paris (Season 4)
August 16
I can't live without you
The Union
August 17
Love Next Door
August 19
CoComelon Lane (Season 3)
August 20
Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry
Terror Tuesday: Extreme
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair
August 21
The Accident
Back to 15: Back to 18
Nice Girls
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE
Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War
August 22
Baby Fever (Season 2)
GG Precinct
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie
Secret Lives of Orangutans
August 23
Incoming
Tòkunbọ̀
August 27
Untold: Sign Stealer
August 28
Untamed Royals
August 29
Chastity High
KAOS
Represent (Season 2)
Terminator Zero
August 30
A-List to Playlist
Breathless
The Deliverance
(Un)lucky Sisters
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2024
August 1
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4
Fire Country (Season 1)
Fury
Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Monster House
Mr. Deeds
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Pawn Stars (Season 15)
RED
RED2
Room
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
The Spectacular Now
Tarot
White Chicks
World War Z
August 6
Reminiscence
August 8
Emoji Movie
August 11
Night School
August 15
Average Joe (Season 1)
Backyard Wilderness
August 16
Pearl
August 19
A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3)
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (Season 1)
Dark Winds (Seasons 1-2)
Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8)
Gangs of London (Seasons 1-2)
Interview with the Vampire (Season 1)
Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3)
Kevin Can F**k Himself (Seasons 1-2)
Migration
Monsieur Spade (Season 1)
Preacher (Seasons 1-4)
That Dirty Black Bag (Season 1)
The Terror (Season 1)
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1)
UnREAL (Seasons 1-4)
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2024
August 3
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
August 12
The Woman King
August 13
Paddington
August 15
Dumb and Dumber To
Walk of Shame
August 22
Everything Everywhere All at Once
August 23
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
August 24
Berlin Syndrome
August 26
The Accountant
August 31
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Hustle
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blind Side
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Edge of Seventeen
First Knight
First Sunday
The Gift
Liar Liar
Miami Vice
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
That's My Boy
Total Recall
Unthinkable
