If you want to be prepared for any situation, whether that be an extreme weather event or a doomsday scenario, Costco has you covered—the retailer is selling an emergency bucket of food that has a shelf life of up to 25 years.

The Readywise Emergency Food Bucket has a total of 150 servings of freeze-dried foods, dehydrated foods, and drinks. Currently selling for $79.99 at the wholesale retailer, the bucket includes meals like pasta alfredo, cheesy macaroni and chicken noodle soup, among others. It even includes some gluten-free options, like teriyaki rice and tomato basil soup with pasta.

“This meticulously curated package goes beyond just food—it’s about readiness in the face of uncertainty,” according to the product description on Costco’s website.

“In a world where unpredictability has become a constant, our assortment takes on a vital role in emergency preparedness,” the product description continued. “Imagine the sudden onset of severe weather, the challenges of unexpected job transitions, or the unsettling thought of food shortages. These are the moments when having a reliable source of sustenance becomes a game-changer.”

The bucket includes 80 servings of entrees and sides, 30 servings for breakfasts, and 40 drink servings. To prepare the meals, you just add water. The bucket includes a total of 25,280 calories, according to the product description. Costco sells similar buckets in different sizes, including a 110-serving bucket with a 15-year shelf life.

It’s not clear how long Costco has been selling the buckets. But the buckets have made it in the national spotlight after people started posting about them on social media, with some dubbing them “Costco Apocalypse Dinner Kits.” On June 30, cookbook author Jeffrey Eisner posted a video on Instagram of the Readywise Emergency Food Bucket—an 132 serving one that he saw at a Costco selling for $62.99.

“I guess this is for when the apocalypse hits, which could be any time now, right? Who knows?” Eisner said in the video. “So you know, when the world collapses and caves in, as long as you have your Readywise Emergency Food Supply, all’s right with the world.”

