A video posted on TikTok on Friday claims to show Prince William—the Prince of Wales and husband of Kate Middleton—riding around Windsor Castle on an electric scooter. It has since racked up millions of views across various social media platforms and continues to be re-posted at a rapid rate.

TIME has reached out to Kensington Palace to ask if they can verify it is William in the video, which has been shared by prominent U.K. publications including The Times and The Telegraph.

The TikTok video’s caption overlaying the footage reads “happy 4th of july from prince william on a scooter,” though we have not been able to independently verify that the video was taken on July 4.

The person riding the electric scooter certainly looks like Prince William, 42, clad in a blue sweater, dark slacks, and black sunglasses.

In July 2023, The Sun reported that Prince William had bought an electric scooter in order to speed up his trips from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park to Windsor Castle to visit his father, King Charles III.

Currently in the United Kingdom, electric scooters (e-scooters) are legal to ride on private land with the landowner's permission. It is illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on public land.

The TikTok video believed to be showing Prince William on an e-scooter has been shared in multiple viral posts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, especially by royal family fan accounts. Some viewers have been amused by the footage, others commented on the father-of-three’s “dad energy,” and one called him the “Prince of Wheels.”

