President Joe Biden’s guest at the 2024 presidential debate is none other than Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s estranged niece.

“We cannot afford to allow Donald Trump anywhere near the levers of power again,” Mary, a frequent critic of the Republican presidential nominee, said in a statement to the New York Times before the debate. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is also rumored to be in attendance tonight.

It is not yet clear who Trump will bring as his guest to the debate, but several politicians, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are expected to show their support for Trump at a nearby watch party hosted by former Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

In an interview with CNN just hours before the debate, Mary said that she has always been a “huge supporter of President Biden” and called this year “the most important election of my lifetime.” It's a title that was also heard in the last two presidential elections, which saw a similar showdown between Biden and Trump. Mary also shared a fundraising link to the Biden campaign on X.

The presidential debate is taking place on Thursday at 9 p.m. eastern time and is exclusively hosted by CNN. The 90-minute face-off between the candidates will be a little different this year, as there will be no live audience and microphones will be muted.

Get alerts on the biggest breaking news stories here