Here’s What’s New on Netflix in July 2024

Netflix is premiering several original sports documentaries in July, perfect for anyone looking to pass the time before the Olympics. SPRINT, out July 2, tracks Olympic track stars, while Receiver, profiling NFL pass catchers, will touch down July 10.

Also starting July 1, viewers can find all seasons of Lost and Timothée Chalamet fans can delight in his turn in Call Me By Your Name. And classic film buffs should note that American Graffiti and Fatal Attraction will be leaving the streamer on July 31.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2024—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in July 2024

July 2

SPRINT

July 3

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 4)

The Man with 1000 Kids

July 4

Barbecue Showdown (Season 3)

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 3)

July 5

Desperate Lies

Goyo

The Imaginary

July 9

The Boyfriend

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn

July 10

Eva Lasting (Season 2)

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 4, new episodes)

Receiver

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 2)

Wild Wild Punjab

July 11

Another Self (Season 2)

Vanished into the Night

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3)

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 3)

July 12

Blame the Game

The Champion

Exploding Kittens

Lobola Man

July 15

Wonderoos

July 16

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester

Homicide: Los Angeles

July 17

The Green Glove Gang (Season 2)

T・P BON (Season 2)

July 18

Cobra Kai (Season 6) Part 1

Master of the House

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 3, new episodes)

July 19

Find Me Falling

Skywalkers: A Love Story

Sweet Home (Season 3)

Too Hot to Handle (Season 6)

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 3)

July 24

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam

Love of My Life

Resurrected Rides

July 25

The Decameron

Kleo (Season 2)

Tokyo Swindlers

July 26

The Dragon Prince (Season 6)

Elite (Season 8)

House of Ga'a

Non Negotiable

Too Hot to Handle (Season 6)

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2024

July 1

About Antoine (Season 1)

Amazing Antoine

American Hustle

American Psycho

Annabelle

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Daddy

The Blind Side

Call Me By Your Name

Captain Phillips

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Easy A

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)

The House Bunny

Jigsaw

The Karate Kid

Lost (Seasons 1-6)

Magic Mike XXL

Matilda

The Nun

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek Prodigy (Season 2)

Suits (Season 9)

The Sweetest Thing

Uncle Buck

The Wiz

Zombieland

July 5

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 3)

July 7

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Road To Ninja: Naruto the Movie

July 8

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

July 15

Midnight Sun

Trolls Band Together

July 16

The Boy Next Door

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

July 23

All American: Season 6

July 27

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2024

July 7

War Dogs

July 14

Abducted in Plain Sight

July 15

The Beguiled

July 23

Big Eyes

July 31

American Graffiti

Anaconda

Enough

Fatal Attraction

Glass

Hulk

King Richard

Knocked Up

Lucy

Moneyball

Public Enemies

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

Role Models

Shrek

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Something's Gotta Give

The Great Wall

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Theory of Everything

Top Gear (Seasons 29-30)

Traffic