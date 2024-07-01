Here’s What’s New on Netflix in July 2024

Netflix is premiering several original sports documentaries in July, perfect for anyone looking to pass the time before the Olympics. SPRINT, out July 2, tracks Olympic track stars, while Receiver, profiling NFL pass catchers, will touch down July 10.
Also starting July 1, viewers can find all seasons of Lost and Timothée Chalamet fans can delight in his turn in Call Me By Your Name. And classic film buffs should note that American Graffiti and Fatal Attraction will be leaving the streamer on July 31.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2024—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in July 2024
July 2
SPRINT
July 3
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 4)
The Man with 1000 Kids
July 4
Barbecue Showdown (Season 3)
Rhythm + Flow France (Season 3)
July 5
Desperate Lies
Goyo
The Imaginary
July 9
The Boyfriend
Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn
July 10
Eva Lasting (Season 2)
Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 4, new episodes)
Receiver
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 2)
Wild Wild Punjab
July 11
Another Self (Season 2)
Vanished into the Night
Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3)
Rhythm + Flow France (Season 3)
July 12
Blame the Game
The Champion
Exploding Kittens
Lobola Man
July 15
Wonderoos
July 16
Chad Daniels: Empty Nester
Homicide: Los Angeles
July 17
The Green Glove Gang (Season 2)
T・P BON (Season 2)
July 18
Cobra Kai (Season 6) Part 1
Master of the House
Rhythm + Flow France (Season 3, new episodes)
July 19
Find Me Falling
Skywalkers: A Love Story
Sweet Home (Season 3)
Too Hot to Handle (Season 6)
Rhythm + Flow France (Season 3)
July 24
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam
Love of My Life
Resurrected Rides
July 25
The Decameron
Kleo (Season 2)
Tokyo Swindlers
July 26
The Dragon Prince (Season 6)
Elite (Season 8)
House of Ga'a
Non Negotiable
Too Hot to Handle (Season 6)
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2024
July 1
About Antoine (Season 1)
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me By Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost (Seasons 1-6)
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek Prodigy (Season 2)
Suits (Season 9)
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
July 5
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 3)
July 7
Boruto: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
Road To Ninja: Naruto the Movie
July 8
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
July 15
Midnight Sun
Trolls Band Together
July 16
The Boy Next Door
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
July 23
All American: Season 6
July 27
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2024
July 7
War Dogs
July 14
Abducted in Plain Sight
July 15
The Beguiled
July 23
Big Eyes
July 31
American Graffiti
Anaconda
Enough
Fatal Attraction
Glass
Hulk
King Richard
Knocked Up
Lucy
Moneyball
Public Enemies
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
Role Models
Shrek
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Something's Gotta Give
The Great Wall
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Theory of Everything
Top Gear (Seasons 29-30)
Traffic
