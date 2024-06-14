Marlon Wayans shared photos from a Pride-themed photoshoot Friday to show support for his transgender son and the LGBTQ+ community, declaring “love and laughter will always drown hate” as he dismissed hateful comments.

The comedian and actor said in an Instagram post that he conducted the photoshoot with photographer Parrish Lewis. He posted four photos. In the first two, Wayans is seen posing with the LGBTQ+ flag, and in the second two, he can be seen posing with a rainbow face mask.

“Happy PRIDE to all my LGBTQ+ peoples,” Wayans said in the caption of the first post which featured the actor with the flag. “P.S. I’m STRAIGHT… well, according to my child CISGENDER male. I just love and support my peoples.”

Wayans has been vocal in the past about supporting his son, who is transgender. Wayans said in an interview with the radio show The Breakfast Club in November that while his son was transitioning, he himself underwent a “transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete and unconditional love and acceptance.”

While many Instagram users commented on Wayans’ posts, thanking and praising him for showing support for the LGBTQ+ community, some left hateful and homophobic comments. Those comments prompted Wayans to post more photos from the photoshoot and mock some of the hateful comments.

“Yeah and just for the HATE MONGERS… I’m posting ANOTHER,” Wayans said in the caption of his second post, which depicted him with the flag, a black hat with a rainbow stripe, and plastic balls the colors of the rainbow. “As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero f-cks what people think. If i lost you… GOOD! Your hateful ass never loved me in the first place. How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging.”

“You mad?!” he said in the caption of his third post, in which he posed with a rainbow mask on half of his face and pins on his shirt that said “Love Wins” and “100% Pride, 0% Shame.” “I can do this sh-t ALL DAY… but instead I think I’ll do it ALL MONTH. HAPPY PRIDE. Love and Laughter will always drown hate.”

Wayans went on to post a fourth photo, in which he was again posing with a rainbow mask on half of his face and pins that expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“For people to be that homophobic wreaks of repressed feelings/desires,” Wayans said in the caption of his fourth post. “Bruh, don’t live like that. Come on out. Be you. That’s what PRIDE is all about… acceptance.”

