You Can No Longer See Users’ ‘Likes’ on X

“Likes” on the social media platform X are private for all users as of Wednesday.

X’s engineering team announced the decision Tuesday, saying that the move was meant “to better protect” users’ privacy.

While users can see the posts they have liked, others will not, the team said. Like count and other metrics for users’ own posts on X, which was previously known as Twitter, will still show up under notifications, and a post’s author can see who liked the post. But users will no longer be able to see the users who liked someone else’s post.

X posted Wednesday afternoon that “likes are now private.” When users opened the social media platform Wednesday, they could see under their “Likes” a banner that said, “Your likes are private. Only you can see them.”

The news caused “LIKES ARE PRIVATE NOW” to trend on X in the U.S. on Wednesday, with more than 90,000 posts.

X users reacted to the news with memes and jokes.

“Likes are private, now I actually have to mind my own business,” one user posted on X.

“My likes are private now but that’s ok I will simply announce every time I like a tweet you’re welcome,” another user posted on X.

Some companies even chimed in.

“Since Twitter likes are private now, like this if you think pineapple belongs on pizza,” Papa John’s posted on X.

