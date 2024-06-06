Several streaming platforms are hiking subscription rates, potentially impacting monthly entertainment budgets for people.

Max, Spotify, and Twitch recently announced they would raise prices for their various subscription plans in an aim to fortify their positions in a competitive landscape.

Here’s what to know about recent streaming price increases.

Max increases prices across ad-free plans

At the start of 2023, Max raised its prices for the first time, and a little over a year later, the platform is increasing the price again. The cheapest option will now cost $16.99, going up $1, and the yearly plan will increase to $169.99 from $149.00. For subscribers to Max's "Ultimate Ad-Free" plan, the cost will increase by $1 a month, going up to $20.99 per month. The yearly subscription to that plan will go up to $209.99.

The price change will take effect immediately, and existing subscribers will see it in their next billing cycle. This change also comes less than two weeks before the new season of House of the Dragon airs on the platform and shortly after it was announced that Disney+, Max, and Hulu would be bundling their streaming services.

Read more: The Streaming Wars Have Entered Their Chaos Era

Spotify Premium plan price goes up

For Spotify, this marks the second time in a year that the platform has adjusted its prices, a move it justifies in its FAQ section: “As we continue to grow our platform, we are updating our Premium prices so that we can keep innovating in changing market conditions. These updates will help us continue delivering value to fans.”

The music streaming service will be increasing its price for its ad-free tiers. The price of the Spotify Premium plan is changing from $10.99 to $11.99 per month, and the family plan’s price hike is a bit steeper, coming in at about $3—going from $16.99 to $19.99 per month.

Twitch raises prices

Twitch, the live-streaming platform owned by Amazon, also joined Spotify and Max in raising their prices. The price hike will go in effect in over 30 regions, including the U.S., Europe, and New Zealand. The price will go from $4.99 to $5.99 in the U.S.

📢Starting July 11, we’re increasing sub and gift prices on web in over 30 regions: New Zealand, the US, and multiple countries in Europe.



🔴 You can bring your questions to Patch Notes on June 12 at 1pm PT.



📬We are notifying streamers and subscribers in these regions via… pic.twitter.com/dVLDgxZxGH — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 4, 2024

“As part of our efforts to help creators build and grow their communities worldwide, the following countries received subscription price adjustments as a part of Local Subscription Pricing,” the platform wrote on its website.

Hey, Streamers will continue earning according to their revenue share (50-70% depending on their current Plus Program tier) 💜



Streamers will make more money per subscription with the price increase. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 4, 2024

After the price increase was announced, a Twitch streamer asked the platform on X if this meant streamers would be getting a bigger cut. “Streamers will continue earning according to their revenue share (50-70% depending on their current Plus Program tier),” the post reads. “Streamers will make more money per subscription with the price increase.”