How Trump’s Life Will Change Now That He’s a Convicted Felon

Donald Trump is the first ex-President to be convicted of crimes, and now he'll be the first who has to negotiate the reality of being a felon in the U.S.

The guilty verdict will likely result in new restrictions on Trump's rights and privileges, potentially impacting his ability to vote, own firearms, and travel to other countries.

“This is long from over,” Trump declared on May 30 moments after a Manhattan jury convicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal.

Trump hasn't yet been sentenced, and he has vowed to appeal the verdict. Here’s how his life will change now that he's been convicted.

Travel restrictions

As a convicted felon, Trump’s passport will not automatically be seized by the U.S. government. But he could find it more difficult to travel to some countries.

Thirty-seven nations—including Canada and Mexico—bar individuals with criminal records from entering their borders. Here is a map of all of the countries Trump may be unable to visit:

The travel restrictions would potentially complicate Trump's presidency if he were to win another term in office. Some governments could choose to waive the travel ban if Trump requested permission to make a visit, but it’s currently unclear which countries would be willing to do so.

Former President George W. Bush ran into a similar issue during his time in office when he had to apply for a special waiver to enter Canada on an official state visit because he had pleaded guilty decades earlier to a drunk driving charge. However, that was a misdemeanor charge that was never tried in a court of law, while Trump was convicted by a jury on felony charges. Next year’s G7 summit of world leaders is set to take place in Canada.

Voting rights

Convicted felons do not automatically lose their right to vote in the U.S.; different states have different policies on the issue. But Trump would be unable to cast a vote for himself if he’s incarcerated at the time of the November election.

That’s because in Florida, where Trump lives and has voted since 2020, a felon's eligibility to vote depends on the laws of the state where the conviction occurred—in this instance, New York, which only revokes a felon's voting rights while they are incarcerated. Judge Juan Merchan will decide whether Trump will serve prison time on July 11.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who challenged Trump for the party's 2024 nomination, has vowed to make sure Trump can vote in his home state: “Given the absurd nature of the New York prosecution of Trump, this would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights per the Florida Clemency Board, which I chair,” he said on X.

Gun ownership

New York state and federal law prohibits individuals convicted of a felony from possessing firearms, meaning Trump has to turn over all of his firearms to authorities or legally pass them off to another person ahead of his sentencing on July 11.

It’s unclear if Trump currently owns any guns. In a 2012 interview, he said that he had a concealed-carry permit in New York for two firearms: a Heckler & Koch HK45 and a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson. In a 2016 interview, he said, “I always carry a weapon on me.”

Trump could try to get his gun rights restored by petitioning a state judge in New York, where he was convicted. The U.S. Supreme Court could also weigh in: a case challenging the federal gun prohibition for convicted felons has been appealed to the nation's highest court, but the Justices have not yet said whether they will hear the challenge.

Probation officer meetings

While Trump remains free on his own recognizance, he will soon be interviewed by a probation officer or psychologist for a pre-sentence report that Merchan will use to help decide his punishment.

During the interview, Trump can “try to make a good impression and explain why he or she deserves a lighter punishment,” according to the New York State Unified Court System.

The report may also include interviews with Trump’s family and friends, as well as others involved in the case. It may also include Trump’s personal history, criminal record, and recommendations for sentencing.