Hong Kong’s national security police arrested six people using a new security law for the first time, days ahead of the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.
Police said a woman currently under detention made social media posts with seditious intent with the help of five others, according to a government statement on Tuesday. The postings incited people to join unlawful acts close to a “sensitive date.”
They were suspected of violating the new Safeguarding National Security Ordinance. The offense carries a maximum penalty of 7 years of imprisonment.
The arrests were made about two months after officials fast-tracked the legislation and prompted overseas warnings it could muzzle free speech in the city.
