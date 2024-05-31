What’s New on Netflix in June 2024

June is the month for steamy romances on Netflix. First, Bridgerton returns June 13 with the second part of its third season, then Fifty Shades of Grey follows on June 18. And for fans of 1980s teen angst, The Breakfast Club hits the streaming site on June 1. Also available to stream June 1 is La La Land, fun for those who loved Emma Stone in her Oscar-winning role in Poor Things (2024). Crazy Rich Asians can be watched on June 6, just in time for Kevin Kwan's latest book Lies and Weddings. And comedian David Letterman has a new season of his talk show debuting on June 12. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2024—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in June 2024

June 1

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2

June 3

Little Baby Bum: Music Time, Season 2

June 4

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance

June 5

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

A photograph of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler (center) that appears in the new Netflix docuseries "Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial" about World War II and the rise of the Nazi party Netflix

How to Rob a Bank

Under Paris

June 6

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura

Basma

Kübra, Season 2

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán

Sweet Tooth, Season 3

June 7

Hierarchy

Hit Man

Perfect Match, Season 2

June 11

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes

Tour de France: Unchained, Season 2

June 12

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Season 5

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, Season 2

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

June 13

Bridgerton, Season 3 Part 2

Doctor Climax

June 14

Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams

Ultraman: Rising

June 15

Miss Night and Day

June 18

Agents of Mystery

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

June 19

Black Barbie

Inheritance

Kleks Academy

Love Is Blind: Brazil, Season 4

June 20

The Accidental Twins

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The docuseries 'America's Sweethearts' spotlights what it's like to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Netflix

June 21

Gangs of Galicia

Trigger Warning

The Victims' Game, Season 2

June 22

Rising Impact

June 25

Kaulitz & Kaulitz

June 26

Love Is Blind: Brazil, Season 4

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2

June 27

Drawing Closer

That '90s Show: Part 2

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2

June 28

A Family Affair

The Mole, Season 2

Òlòtūré: The Journey

Owning Manhattan

Savage Beauty, Season 2

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2024

June 1

1917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil's Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland, Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

June 3

30 for 30: Lance

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

How I Met Your Mother, Seasons 1-9

June 6

Crazy Rich Asians

June 14

Forged in Fire, Season 9

June 15

Cold Case Files, Season 3

June 17

30 for 30: June 17th, 1994

Carol

June 18

Fifty Shades of Grey

June 19

Dexter, Seasons 1-8

The Lego Batman Movie

June 21

Aftersun

June 24

Little Angel, Volume 5

June 28

Hoarders, Season 14

June 30

Alone, Season 10

NCIS, Seasons 16-17

The Smurfs, Season 2

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2024

June 2

Bullet Train

Ready Player One

June 9

Top Gear: Seasons 27-28

June 16

The Mule

June 23

The Invitation

June 25

Dirty Grandpa

The Imitation Game

June 28

Meg 2: The Trench

June 29

NCIS, Seasons 1-11

June 30

28 Days

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Single Man

Annie

Blended

Colombiana

Fear

Firestarter

Footloose

Godzilla

The Holiday

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Inside Man

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Shrek Forever After

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby