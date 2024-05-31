What’s New on Netflix in June 2024

June is the month for steamy romances on Netflix. First, Bridgerton returns June 13 with the second part of its third season, then Fifty Shades of Grey follows on June 18. And for fans of 1980s teen angst, The Breakfast Club hits the streaming site on June 1. Also available to stream June 1 is La La Land, fun for those who loved Emma Stone in her Oscar-winning role in Poor Things (2024). Crazy Rich Asians can be watched on June 6, just in time for Kevin Kwan's latest book Lies and Weddings. And comedian David Letterman has a new season of his talk show debuting on June 12. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2024—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in June 2024
June 1
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2
June 3
Little Baby Bum: Music Time, Season 2
June 4
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn
The Price of Nonna's Inheritance
June 5
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial
How to Rob a Bank
Under Paris
June 6
Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura
Basma
Kübra, Season 2
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán
Sweet Tooth, Season 3
June 7
Hierarchy
Hit Man
Perfect Match, Season 2
June 11
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes
Tour de France: Unchained, Season 2
June 12
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Season 5
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, Season 2
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
June 13
Bridgerton, Season 3 Part 2
Doctor Climax
June 14
Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams
Ultraman: Rising
June 15
Miss Night and Day
June 18
Agents of Mystery
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution
June 19
Black Barbie
Inheritance
Kleks Academy
Love Is Blind: Brazil, Season 4
June 20
The Accidental Twins
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
June 21
Gangs of Galicia
Trigger Warning
The Victims' Game, Season 2
June 22
Rising Impact
June 25
Kaulitz & Kaulitz
June 26
Love Is Blind: Brazil, Season 4
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2
June 27
Drawing Closer
That '90s Show: Part 2
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2
June 28
A Family Affair
The Mole, Season 2
Òlòtūré: The Journey
Owning Manhattan
Savage Beauty, Season 2
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2024
June 1
1917
30 for 30: Once Brothers
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Ali
Baby Boy
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Devil's Own
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dune (1984)
Heartland, Season 16
Home
Kicking & Screaming
La La Land
Land of the Lost
The Lego Movie
National Security
On the Basis of Sex
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
S.W.A.T.
Simon
Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation
Tangerine
Two Can Play That Game
June 3
30 for 30: Lance
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
How I Met Your Mother, Seasons 1-9
June 6
Crazy Rich Asians
June 14
Forged in Fire, Season 9
June 15
Cold Case Files, Season 3
June 17
30 for 30: June 17th, 1994
Carol
June 18
Fifty Shades of Grey
June 19
Dexter, Seasons 1-8
The Lego Batman Movie
June 21
Aftersun
June 24
Little Angel, Volume 5
June 28
Hoarders, Season 14
June 30
Alone, Season 10
NCIS, Seasons 16-17
The Smurfs, Season 2
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2024
June 2
Bullet Train
Ready Player One
June 9
Top Gear: Seasons 27-28
June 16
The Mule
June 23
The Invitation
June 25
Dirty Grandpa
The Imitation Game
June 28
Meg 2: The Trench
June 29
NCIS, Seasons 1-11
June 30
28 Days
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Single Man
Annie
Blended
Colombiana
Fear
Firestarter
Footloose
Godzilla
The Holiday
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Inside Man
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Shrek Forever After
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Write to Olivia B. Waxman at olivia.waxman@time.com