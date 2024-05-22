Video of baggage handlers unloading a Delta Air Lines flight and carelessly tossing luggage and golfing equipment belonging to a Tennessee university men’s golf team went viral Wednesday, prompting the airline to issue an apology and ask the team for a second chance.

The East Tennessee State University men’s golf team posted the video on X late Tuesday night. In the video, baggage handlers can be seen throwing the team’s golf clubs on the tarmac and eventually onto a transfer vehicle.

“Nice of Delta to handle our clubs with such care…” the team’s account said in the post.

The golf team was on its way to play in the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California, after having already won the Southern Conference and advancing through the NCAA Regionals. The team did not respond to TIME’s request for comment..

Delta tells TIME that the airline was communicating with the team about the incident.

“We apologize to the ETSU Golf team and ask for a mulligan on how their equipment was handled,” Delta spokesperson Anthony Black said in an emailed statement. “We’re in direct contact with the Bucs to ensure they have what they need to successfully compete in the NCAAs.”

“Mulligan” is a golf term, which means a “do-over” or second try after a first attempt has gone wrong.

Black added that the baggage handlers work for Delta through a vendor, UNIFI.

The video prompted outrage from people online.

“Delta Simply telling people to contact baggage support isn’t enough,” one user said on X. “You should address this openly and accept it is not acceptable.”

“Delta UNACCEPTABLE! Why the silence? And you know this is not isolated,” another user said on X.

Delta responded to many of the posts on X, often asking users to message the airline privately about their experiences.