Much of the world was caught by surprise when Ebrahim Raisi, the President of Iran and anticipated successor to the country's Supreme Leader, was killed in a helicopter crash along with the country’s Foreign Minister over the weekend.

Iran’s role on the world stage had become increasingly complex under Raisi’s leadership, as the regime navigated long simmering tensions with Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the U.S. along with internal discontent as mass protests erupted against the country’s theocratic regime.

Here's a look at how leaders from other nations are reacting to the news of Raisi's mysterious death.

China

China's leader Xi Jinping expressed “deep condolences” to the Iranian government and people, according to a Chinese government press release. “Raisi's tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people also lost a good friend,” Xi stated.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Raisi “a true friend to Russia” in a statement on the Kremlin’s website and has made a phone call to Mohammad Mokhber, the new acting president of Iran.

“Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was devoted to serving his Motherland. He enjoyed the well-deserved respect of his compatriots and high prestige beyond his country. As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good neighborly relations between our countries and made great efforts to advance them to the level of strategic partnership,” Putin said in the statement.

“I have had the privilege of meeting Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on multiple occasions, and I will always cherish the fond memories of this wonderful man. Please convey my heartfelt condolences and support to the family and friends of the late President, as well as to all those affected by this tragic incident. I extend my wishes for strength to the Iranian people as they navigate through this challenging and irreparable loss,” wrote Putin.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a statement on X offering condolences to Raisi’s family and the Iranian people. “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” he wrote.

Pakistan

In response to Raisi’s death, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a day of mourning. "Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran," Shehbaz posted on X.

Tensions between Iran and Pakistan spiked in January of this year when Pakistan conducted military strikes inside Iranian territory in an attempt to target Balochistan militants. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were restored within a day.

European Union

The European Union posted an official statement on its website. “The European Union offers its condolences for the death of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian and other Iranian officials involved in the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday,” the statement reads. “The EU expresses its sympathies to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected.”

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has had a tense relationship with Iran in recent years, and the two are engaged in multiple proxy conflicts in the region. In 2023, China brokered an agreement with the two countries that led them to restore diplomatic relations for the first time in seven years. Relations between the two powers remain frosty, but Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his condolences in a phone call with Mokhber, according to Saudi media.

“We extend to you and to the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran our deepest sympathy asking Allah almighty to bestow the deceased with his mercy and forgiveness," Salman reportedly told Iran's new acting president.