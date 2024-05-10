Here Are the Most Popular Baby Names of 2023

The most popular baby names for 2023 are in, and the winners are Olivia and Liam.

It’s the fifth year in a row that the names took the top slot. Noah and Emma slid into second place for the second most popular boy and girl names, while Mateo was the only new name to join the top ten list this year.

Social Security releases a list of the top 1,000 most popular baby names to celebrate Mother’s Day each year. The agency began compiling the baby names list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.

Popular media has played a heavy hand in influencing names. The name Kaeli, for example, rose 1,692 spots in 2023, presumably following the similar rise of social media star Kaeli McEwen. Chozen, the second-fastest rising boy name, was the name of a hero in the latest season of the Netflix show, Cobra Kai.

The fastest rising girl names also included: Alitzel, Emryn, Adhara, and Azari. Izael, Eiden, Cassian, and Kyren were among the fastest rising boys' names.

The most popular boys' names included: Liam, Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, Mateo, Theodore, Henry, Lucas, and William. The most popular girls' names included Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Sophia, Mia, Isabella, Ava, Evelyn, and Luna.

You can view the full list at here, and see where your name ranks today vs the year you were born.