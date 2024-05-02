A clear majority of residents in the top swing states support access to abortion, according to a massive new poll.
The Public Religion Research Institute surveyed 22,000 people across the country on abortion In the seven battleground states that are expected to define the presidential race—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—a collective 64% of residents say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Even red states are seeing growing support toward abortion rights; 57% of residents there say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
In fact, pollsters found only five states where supporters of abortion rights are in the minority: North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Idaho, and Utah.
To learn more about the poll's findings, read today's D.C. Brief.
More Must-Reads From TIME
- The 100 Most Influential People of 2024
- How Far Trump Would Go
- Scenes From Pro-Palestinian Encampments Across U.S. Universities
- Saving Seconds Is Better Than Hours
- Why Your Breakfast Should Start with a Vegetable
- 6 Compliments That Land Every Time
- Welcome to the Golden Age of Ryan Gosling
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time
Write to Philip Elliott at philip.elliott@time.com