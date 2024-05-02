A clear majority of residents in the top swing states support access to abortion, according to a massive new poll.

The Public Religion Research Institute surveyed 22,000 people across the country on abortion In the seven battleground states that are expected to define the presidential race—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—a collective 64% of residents say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Even red states are seeing growing support toward abortion rights; 57% of residents there say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

In fact, pollsters found only five states where supporters of abortion rights are in the minority: North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Idaho, and Utah.

