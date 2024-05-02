Across social media, iPhone users have reported waking up to the scary realization that they had missed their alarm. “In the past six days of school, I’ve accumulated seven tardies,” said TikTok user CarterPCS. “I could’ve sworn it was because my alarm wasn’t going off.”

“I was literally late to work the other day because I slept through all four of my alarms that I had set,” TikTok user Charkaylotte recounted. “I was confused because I never sleep through my alarm.”

In a news report posted on Tuesday, Apple told the Today Show that it was in fact aware of a glitch that is causing alarms to not make noise for many users. The company says that it is working on a fix, but it’s not clear when exactly that will be ready.

TIME has reached out to Apple for further information.

In the meantime, some social media users, including TikTok’s CarterPCS, have recommended changing settings to help fix the issue. Specifically, they have noted that Apple’s “Attention-Aware Features," which make your phone automatically brighten its screen and lower the volume while you are looking at it, may be causing the problem.

To turn off the “Attention-Aware Features," go to “Settings” and then select “Face ID & Passcode.” You will be prompted to enter your passcode, after which you should be able to scroll down and see the option to toggle the features on or off. Turn them off to see if it helps fix your alarm clock issues.