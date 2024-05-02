If you love the Pixar movie Up and would like to stay in a house tied to balloons, Airbnb has the home for you.

The short-term rental company has recreated the film’s famous house, attached to more than 8,000 balloons, in Abiquiu, New Mexico to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Up, and is offering guests the chance to stay in it for select dates—for free.

The home has one bedroom and two beds that can accommodate four guests. One-night stays are available between June 22 and July 8. Each guest requesting to stay must write why they want to and “share a response that shows a unique perspective and your connection to the icon.” Requests to book close at 11.59 p.m. Pacific Time on May 13.

The pictures from the Airbnb posting show the home, with a mass of balloons affixed to its top, suspended by a crane. An Airbnb spokesperson tells TIME by email that guests will be able to watch the house fly away from the ground outside, so they won't be in it while it's suspended.

Here's a quick tour of the Disney Pixar Up house which is bookable on @Airbnb



It will be located in New Mexico pic.twitter.com/M5210P5Nov — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) May 1, 2024

The posting is written as though the film’s main character Carl Fredricksen will be your host and invites guests to arrive as “Junior Wilderness Explorers” and undertake mini adventures, such as creating an adventure book, picnicking on the lawn, and stargazing to earn badges.

The house is one of multiple summer 2024 “icons” that Airbnb announced on May 1 as part of a publicity campaign. Others include spending a night in the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, staying in the clock room in the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, or sleeping in a bedroom in a Minneapolis, Minnesota home purchased by musician Prince after it was featured in the film Purple Rain. You can also hang out with comedian Kevin Hart or musician Doja Cat. Prices are not listed for these experiences, which are set to land later this year.

“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination—until now,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement announcing the offerings. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”